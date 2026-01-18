Bulgaria Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Offers National Support

Bulgaria endorses the launch of the second phase of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, which is backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced. The establishment of the Peace Council, the Executive Council, and a National Management Committee for Gaza, staffed by Palestinian technocrats, are seen as key steps toward stabilizing the region and facilitating reconstruction.

The MFA highlighted the importance of implementing all elements of the Plan, including Hamas disarmament, delivery of humanitarian aid to all in need, and rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure. Former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nickolay Mladenov, now serving as High Representative of the Peace Council for Gaza and a member of the Executive Board, brings extensive Middle East experience. As UN Special Envoy for the BIMP, Mladenov commands the trust of both conflict parties and international mediators.

Bulgaria expressed strong support for the Comprehensive Plan and indicated readiness to contribute nationally to its implementation. The country reaffirmed its commitment to advancing lasting peace and security in the Middle East and is open to discussions on taking a constructive role in the initiative.