EU Clinches Mercosur Trade Agreement, Yet Political Backlash Clouds Its Future

World » EU | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 12:28
Bulgaria: EU Clinches Mercosur Trade Agreement, Yet Political Backlash Clouds Its Future

After more than 25 years of intermittent and often contentious talks, the European Union and the Mercosur bloc formally signed a sweeping free trade agreement on Saturday in Paraguay. The signing ceremony in Asuncion brought together European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and leaders from Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, while Brazil was represented by its foreign minister.

EU leaders presented the agreement as a strategic move at a time of growing global uncertainty. Von der Leyen said the deal sends a clear signal in favor of open and fair trade rather than protectionism, framing it as a long-term partnership designed to strengthen economic resilience. Costa described the agreement as a key step toward reinforcing the EU’s economic security amid rising geopolitical and trade tensions.

If fully implemented, the pact would create one of the world’s largest free trade areas, covering more than 700 million people. It foresees the gradual removal of around 90 percent of tariffs on goods and services across industrial, agricultural and service sectors over a period of 10 to 15 years. According to projections, EU exports to Mercosur could increase by 39 percent, or €48.7 billion (around BGN 95.2 billion), by 2040, while imports from the South American bloc are expected to grow by 16.9 percent, or €8.9 billion (about BGN 17.4 billion). Total trade between the two sides amounted to €111 billion (approximately BGN 217 billion) in 2024, with the EU mainly exporting machinery, chemicals and vehicles, and Mercosur supplying agricultural products, minerals and pulp.

Further reading: Bulgaria Says EU-Mercosur Deal Won’t Harm Its Economy

However, the signing has laid bare deep political rifts within the EU. On 9 January, the agreement was approved for signature by a qualified majority of 21 of the 27 member states. Austria, France, Hungary, Ireland and Poland voted against it, while Belgium abstained. Although unanimity was not required at this stage, the vote highlighted strong resistance, particularly over fears that cheaper agricultural imports from South America could undercut European farmers and concerns about environmental protection, including deforestation in the Amazon.

France has emerged as the most vocal critic. President Emmanuel Macron announced ahead of the vote that Paris would oppose the deal, citing near-universal opposition across the French political spectrum and sustained pressure from powerful farming unions. French farmers have staged large-scale protests, including tractor blockades near high-profile sites such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, accusing the government of sacrificing agriculture. Macron has argued that the agreement offers limited economic benefits for France and has pledged to seek stronger protections for farmers.

The controversy has spilled into domestic politics, with opposition parties filing no-confidence motions against the government, underscoring how divisive the issue has become.

The ratification process now enters a highly uncertain phase. The agreement must still be approved by the European Parliament, where divisions run along national and political lines and a majority is far from assured. Environmental groups and some lawmakers have raised alarms over a so-called rebalancing mechanism, warning it could constrain the EU’s ability to introduce new environmental or public health rules without compensating Mercosur partners. There is also discussion about whether the deal should be blocked from taking effect until all parties have fully ratified it, as well as the possibility of a legal challenge at the European Court of Justice, which could delay the process for months.

In contrast, approval on the Mercosur side is expected to be more straightforward. National parliaments in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay are seen as likely to ratify the deal, and there are provisions allowing for provisional bilateral application as approvals are secured.

The agreement is being finalized against the backdrop of escalating global trade tensions, including recent tariff threats from the United States targeting European countries. EU leaders see the pact as a way to diversify export markets and deepen ties with Latin America. Still, with strong resistance inside the bloc, especially from France and farming groups, the future of the EU-Mercosur trade deal remains uncertain, and its political battle is far from resolved.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, deal, MERCOSUR

Related Articles:

North Macedonia PM Admits Bulgaria Hurdle, Promises to Finish EU 'Homework'

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, has said his government will focus first on meeting the country’s outstanding obligations linked to its European integration, with an emphasis on reforms.

World » Southeast Europe | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 16:32

Trade War Looms as EU Responds to Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat

European Union ambassadors are preparing to hold an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on several European countries over their opposition to US efforts to acquire Greenland

World » EU | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 10:46

Bulgaria Says EU-Mercosur Deal Won’t Harm Its Economy

Bulgaria’s outgoing Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov has assured that the European Union’s trade deal with Mercosur will not negatively affect the country’s economy, pointing to the very limited trade between Bulgaria and the South American bloc.

Business » Finance | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 10:25

Bulgaria Allows Up to 20 Polling Stations Outside EU Countries Under Election Code Changes

The Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs has approved, at second reading, a provision allowing up to 20 polling stations to be opened outside Bulgarian diplomatic and consular missions in countries outside the European Union

Politics | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 10:00

Bulgaria Secures Over €3 Billion as EU Approves National Defense Plan Under SAFE Program

The European Commission has given the green light to the national defense plans of eight EU member states, including Bulgaria, marking a key step in Europe’s ongoing effort to boost collective security

Politics » Defense | January 16, 2026, Friday // 16:18

EU Unveils €90 Billion Support Loan to Strengthen Ukraine’s Defense and Budget

The European Union has unveiled the details of a 90 billion euro financial package to support Ukraine, with the bulk of the funds earmarked for defense as the conflict with Russia nears its fifth year.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgarian Central Bank Governor Seen as One of the ECB’s Stronger Inflation 'Hawks'

Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, is expected to take a firmly conservative stance within the European Central Bank’s Governing Council

World » EU | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 14:45

Trade War Looms as EU Responds to Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat

European Union ambassadors are preparing to hold an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on several European countries over their opposition to US efforts to acquire Greenland

World » EU | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 10:46

Trump Slaps Europe With 10% Tariffs to Grab Greenland

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose Washington’s control of Greenland, escalating tensions over the Arctic territory

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 19:31

'Hands Off Greenland': Mass Protests Erupt as Trump Repeats Takeover Claims

Large-scale demonstrations took place on Saturday across Denmark and Greenland, organized by Greenlandic associations in response to repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:04

EU Rejects Russia’s Charges Over Soviet Monument Removals in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe

The European External Action Service (EEAS) has dismissed Russia’s recent accusations regarding the destruction of Soviet monuments in Bulgaria and other countries as unfounded

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 12:14

Bulgaria Reports Only Five Corruption Cases in EU Fund Programs Over Three Years

Between 2021 and 2023, only five cases of corruption related to European Union funds were officially reported in Bulgaria, the Court of Auditors announced, with just two individuals penalized for their involvement in the management of these funds.

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria