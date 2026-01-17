Trump Slaps Europe With 10% Tariffs to Grab Greenland

Bulgaria: Trump Slaps Europe With 10% Tariffs to Grab Greenland

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose Washington’s control of Greenland, escalating tensions over the Arctic territory. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that from February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face 10 percent tariffs on goods exported to the US, rising to 25 percent from June 1. The tariffs, he emphasized, would remain in place until a deal is reached for the “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.

Trump framed the move as essential for national security, asserting that Greenland’s strategic location and mineral wealth make it critical to US interests. He also warned that China and Russia have ambitions in the region, and that Denmark is powerless to prevent US acquisition. Trump has previously indicated that he may use force if necessary, though he presented the tariffs as a pressure tactic to compel negotiations.

The announcement drew criticism in Europe. UK Conservative minister Kemi Badenoch called the plan “a terrible idea,” noting that tariffs would raise costs for citizens and businesses alike. She stressed that Greenland’s sovereignty should remain in the hands of its 57,000 residents, a view echoed by Keir Starmer.

Observers have questioned Trump’s focus on Greenland, suggesting it distracts from more pressing global challenges such as Russia’s war in Ukraine. Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who served as Denmark’s prime minister from 2001 to 2009, said the US was treating Greenland as a “weapon of mass distraction” and criticized the president’s aggressive rhetoric, comparing it to gangster tactics. Rasmussen urged Washington to prioritize pressing international security issues rather than targeting a friendly ally.

Trump’s repeated claims that Greenland is vital for US security come amid strong local opposition. According to a January 2025 poll, 85 percent of Greenland’s population reject joining the United States, while only six percent support it. Despite these views, the president has signaled that tariffs and other measures will continue until the US achieves its objective of controlling the Arctic island.

The US president portrayed the tariffs as long overdue compensation, noting that the US has historically subsidized Denmark and EU countries through trade benefits and military protection. He concluded by saying that Washington remains open to negotiation with Denmark or any other affected nation to resolve the dispute, framing the issue as critical to “world peace.”

