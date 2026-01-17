Iran Could Cut Off the World: Only Regime-Approved Users Will Surf the Internet

World | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:58
Bulgaria: Iran Could Cut Off the World: Only Regime-Approved Users Will Surf the Internet @netblocks on "X"

Iran is reportedly preparing to sever most of its connections to the global internet, allowing only regime-approved individuals to maintain access, according to Iranian digital rights groups. Filterwatch, an organisation monitoring censorship in the country, said the plan would transform international internet access into a “governmental privilege,” signaling a permanent shift that could extend beyond 2026.

Under the proposed system, citizens who pass government vetting or hold security clearance would have access to a filtered version of the global internet, while the majority would be restricted to the national internet - a domestic network entirely disconnected from the outside world. The current shutdown, in effect since 8 January amid escalating anti-regime protests, is among the longest in modern history, surpassing the 2011 internet blackout in Egypt. The blackout has severely limited the flow of information out of the country, with authorities citing security concerns. A government spokesperson indicated the shutdown would continue at least until Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on 20 March.

Amir Rashidi, head of Filterwatch, said authorities appear satisfied with the current level of internet control, believing the shutdown has helped suppress dissent. A former US State Department official described the prospect of a permanent disconnection as plausible but costly, noting the economic and cultural repercussions would be significant.

Iran’s effort to isolate its digital space has been ongoing for over 16 years. Since the 2009 Green Movement protests, authorities have progressively built a whitelisted system, allowing a select few access while blocking ordinary citizens. Researchers from Project Ainita and Outline Foundation note that Chinese technology likely enabled high-capacity monitoring devices, or “middleboxes,” that inspect and filter internet traffic nationwide. This setup allows authorities to block websites, protocols, and VPNs while spying on individual users.

The national internet, accessible only domestically, offers regime-approved messaging apps, search engines, navigation services, and streaming platforms, entirely separated from the global internet. Efforts to build this network intensified after the 2009 protests, when a full internet shutdown caused massive disruption. By 2012, Iran established the Supreme Council of Cyberspace and began formalizing the national internet, gradually relocating key infrastructure - datacenters and offices - inside the country using incentives and restrictions on foreign-based entities.

The system has been tested through repeated shutdowns during protests, including partial blocking of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Analysts note that the current national internet has maintained connectivity for Iranians while isolating them from international networks. Yet, the regime faces limits: maintaining a fully disconnected national internet is economically burdensome. NetBlocks estimates the current blackout costs Iran over USD37 million. Past shutdowns, including during the 2022–2023 Mahsa Amini protests, cut online business activity significantly and led to losses exceeding USD1.6 billion.

The Iranian regime relies heavily on digital infrastructure for commerce, banking, and communication, and prolonged disruptions risk deepening economic hardship and public unrest. Only about 1% of internet connections remain active, mainly controlled by state entities for propaganda purposes. Experts warn that while the authorities could technically enforce a permanent split from the global internet, the political, social, and economic fallout could be immense, potentially fueling further protests in an already fragile environment.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, global, Internet, protests

Related Articles:

'Hands Off Greenland': Mass Protests Erupt as Trump Repeats Takeover Claims

Large-scale demonstrations took place on Saturday across Denmark and Greenland, organized by Greenlandic associations in response to repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:04

Iran Unrest: US Delays Military Move as Tehran Signals Restraint

US President Donald Trump has adopted a cautious stance on possible military action against Iran after receiving assurances that Iranian authorities have slowed the deadly crackdown on protesters and will not proceed with executions

World | January 16, 2026, Friday // 10:00

Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Urges Country to Support Iranian People Against Tehran

The democratic world must take a clear stand with the Iranian people in the face of Tehran’s crackdown, Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi-Sfari

Politics » Diplomacy | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:34

Trump Says Iran Has Halted Protester Killings as Tehran Denies Plans for Executions

US President Donald Trump said he had received assurances that Iranian authorities have stopped killing protesters and will not proceed with planned executions, suggesting a possible easing of tensions after days of heightened rhetoric

World | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 10:26

Iran Crackdown: Thousands Feared Dead as Protests Crushed, Executions Imminent

Thousands of people are now feared to have lost their lives during Iran’s violent suppression of weeks-long anti-government protests, as the scale of the crackdown becomes clearer despite severe restrictions on information coming out of the country

World | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:26

Any Nation Trading with Iran Will Face Heavy US Tariffs, Trump Warns

US President Donald Trump has declared that any country conducting business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on trade with the United States

World | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 11:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Trump Slaps Europe With 10% Tariffs to Grab Greenland

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose Washington’s control of Greenland, escalating tensions over the Arctic territory

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 19:31

China and Canada Seal Landmark Trade and Cooperation Framework

China and Canada released a joint statement on Friday following high-level meetings held during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s official visit to China from January 14 to 17, undertaken at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

World | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:29

'Hands Off Greenland': Mass Protests Erupt as Trump Repeats Takeover Claims

Large-scale demonstrations took place on Saturday across Denmark and Greenland, organized by Greenlandic associations in response to repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:04

Ukraine Admits Millions of Soldiers Have Deserted Military Service

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has acknowledged a serious personnel crisis within its armed forces, with newly appointed minister Mykhailo Fedorov revealing that around two million Ukrainians have deserted military service, while nearly 200,000 soldiers are c

World » Ukraine | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 13:01

EU Rejects Russia’s Charges Over Soviet Monument Removals in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe

The European External Action Service (EEAS) has dismissed Russia’s recent accusations regarding the destruction of Soviet monuments in Bulgaria and other countries as unfounded

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 12:14

UK to Require British Passports for Dual Citizens at Border from February

British nationals who also hold another citizenship will soon be required to enter the United Kingdom exclusively with British documentation, as regulatory changes take effect from February 25

World | January 16, 2026, Friday // 17:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria