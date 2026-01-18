In Defiance of U.S., Canada Reaches Landmark Trade Agreement with China

World | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 14:46
Bulgaria: In Defiance of U.S., Canada Reaches Landmark Trade Agreement with China

Breaking with the United States’ previous approach, Canada announced it will cut its 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, in exchange for lower Chinese tariffs on Canadian agricultural exports. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the deal sets an initial annual cap of 49,000 Chinese EVs entering Canada, rising to 70,000 over five years. In return, China will slash its tariffs on Canadian canola seeds, previously around 84%, to approximately 15%.

Carney described the two-day meetings with Chinese leaders in Beijing as “historic and productive,” highlighting the progress in improving bilateral relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at the Great Hall of the People, welcomed the talks as a step toward strengthening cooperation after years of tension. Carney, the first Canadian prime minister to visit China in eight years, emphasized that closer ties would support a more resilient global governance system and help adapt to changing international economic realities.

The agreement also signals a strategic divergence from U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, whose tariffs on both Chinese and Canadian goods had strained trade. Canada previously aligned with the U.S. by imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs and 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum. In response, China imposed high duties on Canadian canola oil, seeds, pork, and seafood, effectively shutting the market to Canadian farmers. Overall, Canadian exports to China fell 10.4% last year to .7 billion.

Business leaders praised the breakthrough, noting it re-establishes dialogue and a structured framework for cooperation. Carney emphasized that the agreement demonstrates Canada’s commitment to working with China independently of U.S. pressures, while promoting agriculture, energy, and finance cooperation.

Following his departure from China on Saturday, Carney will visit Qatar to meet business leaders before attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, aiming to further expand trade and investment opportunities.

Further reading: China and Canada Seal Landmark Trade and Cooperation Framework

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, canada, US, ev

Related Articles:

China and Canada Seal Landmark Trade and Cooperation Framework

China and Canada released a joint statement on Friday following high-level meetings held during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s official visit to China from January 14 to 17, undertaken at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

World | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:29

'Hands Off Greenland': Mass Protests Erupt as Trump Repeats Takeover Claims

Large-scale demonstrations took place on Saturday across Denmark and Greenland, organized by Greenlandic associations in response to repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:04

Bulgaria Posts Record-Low U.S. Visa Refusal Rate, Edging Closer to Visa-Free Travel

Bulgaria has registered its lowest refusal rate for U.S. tourist and business visas in almost 20 years, with rejections standing at 5.11%, according to official figures released by the U.S. Department of State for the 2025 U.S. fiscal year

Society | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 11:07

United States and Bulgaria Deepen Cooperation in Cybersecurity Realm

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today concluded a five-day Cyber Incident Investigations and Response Training (CIIRT) workshop for Bulgaria’s law enforcement and judicial officials in Sofia

Politics » Defense | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 09:16

The U.S. and Bulgaria Expand Civil Nuclear Energy Partnership on Small Modular Reactors under the FIRST Program

The U.S. Department of State, the University of National and World Economy (UNWE), and Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) yesterday concluded two seminars on stakeholder engagement and industrial applications of small modular reactors (SMRs)

Business » Energy | January 16, 2026, Friday // 12:00

Outrage in Iceland: Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Jokes About Making the Country the 52nd US State

Thousands of Icelanders have expressed outrage after Donald Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to Iceland reportedly joked that the Nordic nation should become the 52nd state of the United States

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 10:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

North Macedonia PM Admits Bulgaria Hurdle, Promises to Finish EU 'Homework'

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, has said his government will focus first on meeting the country’s outstanding obligations linked to its European integration, with an emphasis on reforms.

World » Southeast Europe | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 16:32

Bulgarian Central Bank Governor Seen as One of the ECB’s Stronger Inflation 'Hawks'

Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, is expected to take a firmly conservative stance within the European Central Bank’s Governing Council

World » EU | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 14:45

EU Clinches Mercosur Trade Agreement, Yet Political Backlash Clouds Its Future

After more than 25 years of intermittent and often contentious talks, the European Union and the Mercosur bloc formally signed a sweeping free trade agreement on Saturday in Paraguay

World » EU | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 12:28

Trade War Looms as EU Responds to Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat

European Union ambassadors are preparing to hold an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on several European countries over their opposition to US efforts to acquire Greenland

World » EU | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 10:46

Trump Slaps Europe With 10% Tariffs to Grab Greenland

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose Washington’s control of Greenland, escalating tensions over the Arctic territory

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 19:31

Iran Could Cut Off the World: Only Regime-Approved Users Will Surf the Internet

Iran is reportedly preparing to sever most of its connections to the global internet, allowing only regime-approved individuals to maintain access, according to Iranian digital rights groups.

World | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria