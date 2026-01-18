In Defiance of U.S., Canada Reaches Landmark Trade Agreement with China

Breaking with the United States’ previous approach, Canada announced it will cut its 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, in exchange for lower Chinese tariffs on Canadian agricultural exports. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the deal sets an initial annual cap of 49,000 Chinese EVs entering Canada, rising to 70,000 over five years. In return, China will slash its tariffs on Canadian canola seeds, previously around 84%, to approximately 15%.

Carney described the two-day meetings with Chinese leaders in Beijing as “historic and productive,” highlighting the progress in improving bilateral relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at the Great Hall of the People, welcomed the talks as a step toward strengthening cooperation after years of tension. Carney, the first Canadian prime minister to visit China in eight years, emphasized that closer ties would support a more resilient global governance system and help adapt to changing international economic realities.

The agreement also signals a strategic divergence from U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, whose tariffs on both Chinese and Canadian goods had strained trade. Canada previously aligned with the U.S. by imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs and 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum. In response, China imposed high duties on Canadian canola oil, seeds, pork, and seafood, effectively shutting the market to Canadian farmers. Overall, Canadian exports to China fell 10.4% last year to .7 billion.

Business leaders praised the breakthrough, noting it re-establishes dialogue and a structured framework for cooperation. Carney emphasized that the agreement demonstrates Canada’s commitment to working with China independently of U.S. pressures, while promoting agriculture, energy, and finance cooperation.

Following his departure from China on Saturday, Carney will visit Qatar to meet business leaders before attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, aiming to further expand trade and investment opportunities.

