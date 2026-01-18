China and Canada Seal Landmark Trade and Cooperation Framework

China and Canada released a joint statement on Friday following high-level meetings held during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s official visit to China from January 14 to 17, undertaken at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping met with Carney, while Premier Li held formal talks with the Canadian prime minister. Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, also met with Carney. The discussions were described as in-depth, pragmatic and constructive, covering the state of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of shared interest.

Both sides reaffirmed the principles and policy foundations guiding China-Canada relations. Canada reiterated its long-standing adherence to the one-China policy. The two governments confirmed their intention to further develop the China-Canada new strategic partnership based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, with the aim of delivering tangible benefits to both societies.

The leaders welcomed recent progress in bilateral dialogue and committed to expanding exchanges at all levels. They agreed to pursue concrete outcomes in areas including macroeconomic coordination, trade and economic cooperation, energy, finance, public security and people-to-people contacts. Both sides also underlined their support for multilateralism, the central role of the United Nations in international affairs, and the rules-based multilateral trading system anchored in the World Trade Organization, while stressing the importance of maintaining stable and resilient global industrial and supply chains.

Carney expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Chinese government and people. China, in turn, welcomed Canada’s invitation for Chinese leaders to visit Canada at a mutually agreed time. During the visit, the two sides signed cooperation documents covering fields such as crime prevention, modern wood construction, trade and economic cooperation, culture and food safety.

In a separate briefing, China’s Ministry of Commerce said that the two countries reached broad consensus on deepening economic and trade ties and agreed on specific arrangements to address outstanding trade issues. The visit marked the first trip to China by a Canadian prime minister in eight years.

According to the ministry, the China-Canada Economic and Trade Cooperation Roadmap signed during the visit represents the first high-level economic and trade cooperation document in the history of bilateral relations and a key milestone under the framework of the new strategic partnership. The roadmap upgrades the existing dialogue mechanism by establishing a ministerial-level joint economic and trade committee, replacing the previous deputy-minister-level format, and strengthening institutional capacity for managing trade relations, resolving disputes and promoting dialogue on matters such as intellectual property and trade remedies.

The roadmap outlines cooperation across eight areas, including bilateral trade mechanisms, overall economic relations, agriculture and food security, green and sustainable trade, e-commerce and trade promotion, facilitation of personnel exchanges, economic and financial cooperation, and regional and multilateral trade engagement. It includes 28 initiatives spanning traditional sectors such as energy, agriculture, consumer goods and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as emerging industries including new materials, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and green products.

Both sides reaffirmed their support for the WTO-centered multilateral trading system and committed to working toward practical outcomes in WTO reform at the organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference, scheduled for March 2026. They also pledged to operate within WTO rules and to seek to avoid unilateral trade measures in the future.

Canada expressed support for China’s hosting of the 2026 APEC meetings and acknowledged China’s continued interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The two countries also reached specific arrangements to address trade issues involving electric vehicles, steel and aluminum, canola, and agricultural and aquatic products.

Chinese officials said the two sides had held multiple rounds of intensive consultations in recent months on key trade concerns, resulting in positive consensus on issues such as increasing direct flights, improving the business environment, and inspection and quarantine procedures for agricultural products. These steps were described as a new starting point for resolving bilateral trade concerns and advancing economic cooperation.

Looking ahead, both governments committed to implementing the agreed outcomes, finalizing details, setting timelines, developing action plans, completing domestic procedures and accelerating early implementation. The China-Canada Joint Economic and Trade Commission will be used as the main platform to expand cooperation, manage differences and support stable and sustainable economic relations.

The ministry also detailed Canada’s decision to adjust its tariff policy on Chinese electric vehicles. Under the new arrangement, up to 49,000 Chinese EVs per year will be allowed into the Canadian market at a 6.1 percent most-favored-nation tariff rate, with the 100 percent tariffs introduced in 2024 no longer applied. The quota for EVs under the new terms is set to increase annually.

China described the move as a positive development and expressed expectations that Canada would fully implement its commitments and work toward a fairer, more stable and non-discriminatory environment for bilateral trade and investment in the EV sector. In response to Canada’s adjustments on EVs, steel and aluminum, as well as specific cases involving Chinese companies operating in Canada, China said it would modify its anti-dumping measures on Canadian canola and its anti-discrimination measures affecting certain Canadian agricultural and aquatic products.

Chinese officials said the arrangements are expected to support cooperation between relevant industries in both countries and contribute to improved well-being for their respective populations.

