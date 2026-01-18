Bulgarian Central Bank Governor Seen as One of the ECB’s Stronger Inflation 'Hawks'

January 18, 2026, Sunday
Dimitar Radev

Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, is expected to take a firmly conservative stance within the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, writes capital.bg. Since the beginning of the year, he has been a member of the ECB’s decision-making body by virtue of his position, and the specialized monetary policy outlet Econostream has placed him among the institution’s most pronounced “hawks”.

In central banking terminology, borrowed largely from the United States, “hawks” are policymakers who place strong emphasis on price stability and controlling inflation, typically favoring tighter monetary conditions. Their counterparts, known as “doves”, tend to show greater readiness to relax policy in order to stimulate economic growth or reduce unemployment, often supporting interest rate cuts or unconventional tools such as large-scale asset purchases.

Econostream’s ranking is not static, as it reflects the evolution of policymakers’ positions based on their public statements and actions. Within this framework, Radev is currently assessed as the fifth most uncompromising advocate of restrictive monetary policy. Only ECB Executive Board member Isabelle Schnabel and the central bank governors of Slovakia, Estonia and Luxembourg are ranked as more stringent. Traditionally, the hawkish camp within the ECB also includes figures from Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.

Following Bulgaria’s approval to join the eurozone in June 2025, Radev himself declined to label his approach. Speaking to capital.bg at the time, he said that he heads one of the most conservative central banks in Europe and stressed that this philosophy would not materially change after euro adoption, leaving external observers to decide how his stance should be classified.

In a subsequent interview in early 2026, he stated that prevailing interest rate levels were appropriate in light of the available data and the inflation outlook. Market expectations suggest that the ECB will keep rates unchanged at its first meeting in early February, with many forecasts pointing to stability throughout the year. In recent years, the central bank has consistently underlined that it does not follow a fixed policy path and that decisions are taken meeting by meeting, guided solely by incoming economic indicators.

