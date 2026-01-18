Bulgarian Central Bank Governor Seen as One of the ECB’s Stronger Inflation 'Hawks'
Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, is expected to take a firmly conservative stance within the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, writes capital.bg. Since the beginning of the year, he has been a member of the ECB’s decision-making body by virtue of his position, and the specialized monetary policy outlet Econostream has placed him among the institution’s most pronounced “hawks”.
In central banking terminology, borrowed largely from the United States, “hawks” are policymakers who place strong emphasis on price stability and controlling inflation, typically favoring tighter monetary conditions. Their counterparts, known as “doves”, tend to show greater readiness to relax policy in order to stimulate economic growth or reduce unemployment, often supporting interest rate cuts or unconventional tools such as large-scale asset purchases.
Econostream’s ranking is not static, as it reflects the evolution of policymakers’ positions based on their public statements and actions. Within this framework, Radev is currently assessed as the fifth most uncompromising advocate of restrictive monetary policy. Only ECB Executive Board member Isabelle Schnabel and the central bank governors of Slovakia, Estonia and Luxembourg are ranked as more stringent. Traditionally, the hawkish camp within the ECB also includes figures from Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.
Following Bulgaria’s approval to join the eurozone in June 2025, Radev himself declined to label his approach. Speaking to capital.bg at the time, he said that he heads one of the most conservative central banks in Europe and stressed that this philosophy would not materially change after euro adoption, leaving external observers to decide how his stance should be classified.
In a subsequent interview in early 2026, he stated that prevailing interest rate levels were appropriate in light of the available data and the inflation outlook. Market expectations suggest that the ECB will keep rates unchanged at its first meeting in early February, with many forecasts pointing to stability throughout the year. In recent years, the central bank has consistently underlined that it does not follow a fixed policy path and that decisions are taken meeting by meeting, guided solely by incoming economic indicators.
EU Clinches Mercosur Trade Agreement, Yet Political Backlash Clouds Its Future
After more than 25 years of intermittent and often contentious talks, the European Union and the Mercosur bloc formally signed a sweeping free trade agreement on Saturday in Paraguay
Trade War Looms as EU Responds to Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat
European Union ambassadors are preparing to hold an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on several European countries over their opposition to US efforts to acquire Greenland
Trump Slaps Europe With 10% Tariffs to Grab Greenland
US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose Washington’s control of Greenland, escalating tensions over the Arctic territory
'Hands Off Greenland': Mass Protests Erupt as Trump Repeats Takeover Claims
Large-scale demonstrations took place on Saturday across Denmark and Greenland, organized by Greenlandic associations in response to repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island
EU Rejects Russia’s Charges Over Soviet Monument Removals in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe
The European External Action Service (EEAS) has dismissed Russia’s recent accusations regarding the destruction of Soviet monuments in Bulgaria and other countries as unfounded
Bulgaria Reports Only Five Corruption Cases in EU Fund Programs Over Three Years
Between 2021 and 2023, only five cases of corruption related to European Union funds were officially reported in Bulgaria, the Court of Auditors announced, with just two individuals penalized for their involvement in the management of these funds.