'Hands Off Greenland': Mass Protests Erupt as Trump Repeats Takeover Claims

Large-scale demonstrations took place on Saturday across Denmark and Greenland, organized by Greenlandic associations in response to repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island. The protests aimed to send what organizers described as a clear and unified signal in defense of Greenland’s democracy and basic human rights.

According to Uagut, an association representing Greenlanders living in Denmark, the demonstrations were intended to show international solidarity with Greenland and to reject any challenge to its self-governance. Speaking to the crowd in Copenhagen, Uagut chair Julie Rademacher thanked participants for their support and said Greenlanders had unwillingly become a focal point in a broader struggle over democracy and rights.

In Denmark, thousands gathered at Copenhagen’s City Hall Square at midday, chanting slogans such as “Greenland is not for sale” and holding banners reading “Hands off Greenland.” The protest later moved toward the US Embassy. Similar demonstrations were held in other major cities, including Aarhus, Aalborg and Odense.

In Greenland itself, a large rally began in the capital, Nuuk, in the late afternoon. Organizers described the protest as opposing what they called illegal US plans to take control of the territory. Several thousand people took part, among them Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who joined demonstrators waving the national flag. Protesters sang traditional Inuit songs despite light rain, and many wore caps bearing the slogan “Make America Go Away,” a play on Trump’s political branding. Marchers later headed toward the US consulate, carrying Greenlandic flags. Greenland’s population is approximately 57,000.

Tensions surrounding Greenland have intensified in recent weeks as Trump has repeatedly insisted that the United States needs to take control of the island. On Friday, he warned that Washington could impose tariffs on countries opposing his plans. Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, a NATO ally of the US.

The demonstrations coincided with a visit to Denmark by a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers, largely Democrats, who said their goal was to ease tensions amid growing disagreement between European partners and Washington over Greenland’s future. European countries have also expressed political support for Denmark and have deployed a limited military presence to Greenland in response to US rhetoric about acquiring the territory.

Trump has recently linked his interest in Greenland to national security, arguing that the island is essential for a planned US missile defense system known as the “Golden Dome.” In a social media post, he claimed Greenland was vital to the project as Danish and Greenlandic officials arrived in Washington for talks aimed at avoiding a confrontation between NATO allies. This marked the first time Trump publicly connected his territorial ambitions to a specific defense initiative.

The Golden Dome, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, is intended to intercept incoming missiles, including intercontinental ballistic threats. Trump announced the concept in May 2025, outlining a plan worth 175 billion dollars to be completed within three years. However, experts say the project remains largely theoretical. Analysts note that no contracts have yet been awarded and that the system is still at an early planning stage.

Defense specialists explain that the core of the Golden Dome would rely on space-based satellites for early warning, with interceptors potentially launched from space as well. Some experts question why Greenland would be necessary for such a system, pointing out that most of the infrastructure would not depend on territory on the ground.

While ground facilities would still be required for communications and some interceptor launches, analysts say it is unclear whether Greenland would be the optimal location. US defense planning documents reportedly identify other locations, including northern New York State, as suitable sites for interceptor bases. The US has already allocated funding for infrastructure development at Fort Drum, near the Canadian border.

Greenland’s geographic position, closer to Russia, could theoretically offer a marginally faster response time for missile detection. However, experts stress that the US does not need to own Greenland to deploy military assets there. Washington already operates the Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base, which plays a key role in the US missile warning network.

Under agreements signed in 1951 and updated in 2004, the US is allowed to expand its military presence at the base with the consent of Denmark and Greenland. American officials are reportedly investing tens of millions of dollars to upgrade the facility, where around 150 US troops are stationed alongside Danish, Greenlandic and Canadian personnel.

So far, Denmark has generally cooperated with US requests related to the base, particularly in the current security environment. Some analysts suggest that Washington’s rhetoric may reflect concerns about having to consult Danish authorities on future military developments, or a desire to avoid sharing sensitive information, even with close allies.

Others argue that Trump’s emphasis on national security is aimed primarily at domestic audiences. Opinion polls indicate limited support among Americans for acquiring Greenland, especially by force. Experts believe framing the issue as essential to US security is intended to make the idea more acceptable to voters, compared with arguments focused on access to natural resources.

