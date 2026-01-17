Bulgaria’s Early Elections: Dates Set and Who Could Become Caretaker Prime Minister

Politics | Author: Nikola Danailov |January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:44
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Early Elections: Dates Set and Who Could Become Caretaker Prime Minister President Rumen Radev

Bulgaria is approaching a period of political uncertainty as early elections are set to take place, with the main questions now focused on the exact dates for voting and who will serve as the acting prime minister. The political climate is tense, with parties trading accusations and criticisms as they try to gain voter support.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov accused President Rumen Radev of using the presidency for partisan purposes, arguing that Radev has behaved like a political leader for the past decade and has leveraged media coverage to promote his allies. Borissov stated that the president repeatedly intervenes in political debates, drawing attention to issues selectively while ignoring others, such as local governance problems.

The opposition coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) welcomed the immediate return of the mandate by the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), calling it a rational step. They highlighted potential voting dates, including March 28 or April 19, and stressed the importance of ensuring that the Ministry of the Interior is independent of influential figures like Peevski (leader of DPS-New Beginning). WCC-DB also questioned whether funding is in place for the new scanning machines for elections. Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, in resignation, explained that any government and the Central Election Commission (CEC) must follow the law and utilize available election methods, including paper ballots or machines, but funding is limited to last year’s spending ceilings or one-twelfth of the annual budget.

Concerns were raised by WCC-DB MP Nadezhda Yordanova about the practical ability to conduct elections using new machines within the 60–70-day window for early elections. Donchev reiterated that the lack of a regular budget creates uncertainty and makes detailed planning difficult.

Opposition party “Revival” suggested March 22 or March 29 as possible election dates and urged the president to appoint a caretaker prime minister promptly. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov emphasized that every day the current coalition government remains in power benefits corruption.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) raised concerns about changes to the Electoral Code, particularly the risks of adjusting voting hours. Atanas Atanasov stressed that any new system must ensure accurate vote counting and proper protocols to validate results.

Constitutionally, after all three exploratory mandates to form a government were returned - first from GERB, then from WCC-DB and finally from APS, early elections are now required. The president is empowered to appoint a caretaker government following consultations with parliamentary groups, and elections must be held within two months of the caretaker cabinet’s appointment. The National Assembly remains in session until the start of the election campaign, one month prior to the vote.

Under the constitutional amendments of 2023, President Radev can appoint an acting prime minister from a defined list of positions. Eligible candidates include:

  • Speaker of the National Assembly – Raya Nazaryan

  • Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank – Dimitar Radev

  • Deputy Governors of the Bulgarian National Bank – Andrey Gyurov, Petar Chobanov, Radoslav Milenkov

  • Ombudswoman – Velislava Delcheva

  • Deputy Ombudswoman – Maria Filipova

  • Chairman of the Court of Auditors – Dimitar Glavchev

  • Deputy Chairpersons of the Court of Auditors – Maria Nikolova, Silvia Kadreva

The Constitution does not clarify what occurs if none of the eligible candidates accepts the role, nor does it explicitly allow a “right of refusal,” but it specifies the positions from which an acting prime minister can be selected.

In the coming weeks, Bulgaria will await decisions on the caretaker prime minister and election dates, while debates continue over electoral procedures, funding, and administrative readiness.

Further reading: Thousands Rally in Sofia Demanding 100% Machine Voting to Block Election Fraud

