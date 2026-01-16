Bulgaria Maintains Europe’s Lowest Household Electricity Prices, Minister Says
Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has firmly rejected claims by former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change" that Bulgaria’s inflation is driven by high household electricity prices. Speaking in Stara Zagora, Stankov said Vassilev’s statements were inaccurate and misleading, stressing that Bulgaria continues to have some of the lowest electricity costs in Europe.
Stankov highlighted that Bulgarian household electricity prices compete with only Malta and Hungary for the lowest levels on the continent. “Compared to Germany, Belgium, and Denmark, our electricity is about four times cheaper,” he noted, underscoring Bulgaria’s favorable position despite pre-election debates.
Comparing price increases under different administrations, Stankov noted that during the current government electricity bills rose by only 2.58%, while under Vassilev’s tenure as Finance Minister, cumulative increases reached 12.2%. He also criticized previous commitments to the European Commission, explaining that had they been implemented, households would have faced a 61% price increase by December. For example, a household paying 200 leva (about 102 euros) would have had to pay 320 leva (around 163 euros).
Regarding coal-fired power plants in Stara Zagora, Stankov pointed out that under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan signed by Vassilev, these plants were scheduled to cease operations this winter, which would have threatened 10,000 direct and over 40,000 indirect jobs. Thanks to renegotiations, the plants continue operating, securing employment and energy supply.
The minister also addressed proposals for structural changes and ministry cuts, reminding that the previous government had split the Ministry of Economy into two separate entities: the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Innovation and Growth. Stankov concluded with a call for more responsible discussion of energy issues, warning against politicized interpretations during the pre-election period.
