Chairman of Bulgaria's Fiscal Council: Euro Transition Smooth, Prices Already Raised and Won’t Drop

Business » FINANCE | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 13:25
Bulgaria: Chairman of Bulgaria's Fiscal Council: Euro Transition Smooth, Prices Already Raised and Won’t Drop Simeon Dyankov

Simeon Dyankov, chairman of Bulgaria’s Fiscal Council, has warned that price increases implemented by traders are likely to remain in place despite new laws and fines, highlighting structural issues in the country’s economic regulation. Speaking on BNT, Dyankov explained that last-minute legislative changes often leave gaps that unscrupulous traders can exploit. Many businesses had already raised prices even before Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone, contributing to inflationary pressures observed since July 2025. While December marked a temporary stabilization, Dyankov expects average inflation in 2026 to fall to around 4%, down from 5–5.5% in 2025.

According to Dyankov, some sectors with strong competition can self-regulate, but essential goods such as milk have seen sustained price increases. “Whether you like it or not, the milk price in the store next to you has risen, and you will buy it because your children need milk this morning,” he said, adding that coordinated pricing among traders makes alternatives difficult.

Dyankov also discussed Bulgaria’s budgetary outlook. He expects a regular budget will only be in place by mid-2026, noting that caretaker cabinets are unlikely to undertake this task given the challenges of previous interim budgets. For now, the government is operating under the old budget framework with a 5% increase for civil servants, reflecting December’s inflation of 5%. This adjustment is estimated to cost roughly 430 million euros annually, or about 35 million euros per month. Beyond the financial impact, Dyankov highlighted the precedent this sets, warning that once additional allowances are introduced, political parties may continue to propose further increases before elections, potentially straining public finances.

The fiscal council chairman emphasized that Bulgaria’s real budget deficit is already above 3%, pointing to prior “creative accounting” methods used to comply with EU fiscal requirements. He stressed the need for a public debate and a regular government to reconsider the country’s tax and social security systems.

On the euro transition, Dyankov stated that the process is proceeding smoothly, largely due to banks having prepared for the change over several years. He noted that political delays have not hindered the technical readiness of the financial sector, which remains the key driver of the successful adoption of the euro in Bulgaria.

In conclusion, Dyankov stressed that inflation trends reflect pre-euro price adjustments by traders rather than immediate benefits from euro adoption. While some stabilization is expected in 2026, he cautioned that regulatory and budgetary challenges remain, and that meaningful reforms will require coordinated action by a permanent government rather than interim administrations.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dyankov, prices, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

75% of Fake Euros in Bulgaria Are 20 and 50 Notes, Experts Say

In Kazanlak, a grocery store owner recently identified a counterfeit 100-euro banknote in circulation. Tihomir Bezlov, chief expert of the Security program at the Center for the Study of Democracy

Crime | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia Milk Prices Surprisingly Higher Than in London and Berlin

Despite Sofia being considerably cheaper than major European capitals overall, certain everyday items cost more in the Bulgarian capital than in cities like London and Berlin. Milk stands out as a notable example.

Society | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Says EU-Mercosur Deal Won’t Harm Its Economy

Bulgaria’s outgoing Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov has assured that the European Union’s trade deal with Mercosur will not negatively affect the country’s economy, pointing to the very limited trade between Bulgaria and the South American bloc.

Business » Finance | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Rely on Diaspora, Not Foreign Workers, for Labor Market Growth

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev addressed the issue of labor imports in parliament, stating that bringing in workers from non-EU countries is only a temporary solution.

Business » Industry | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Early Elections: Dates Set and Who Could Become Caretaker Prime Minister

Bulgaria is approaching a period of political uncertainty as early elections are set to take place, with the main questions now focused on the exact dates for voting and who will serve as the acting prime minister.

Politics | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:44

Bulgaria Maintains Europe’s Lowest Household Electricity Prices, Minister Says

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has firmly rejected claims by former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change" that Bulgaria’s inflation is driven by high household electricity prices

Business » Energy | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 14:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Boosts Postal Euro Exchange with €25 Million in Extra Funds

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional €25 million in revolving credit for Bulgarian Posts EAD to support the ongoing exchange of levs into euros at post offices

Business » Finance | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:28

Bulgarian National Bank Projects Stronger Domestic Growth Through 2027

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has updated its GDP growth forecast for Bulgaria for the 2025–2027 period, showing a more optimistic outlook than its June 2025 projections.

Business » Finance | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgaria Handling Euro Introduction Better Than Croatia as Leva Withdrawal Accelerates

The process surrounding Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is unfolding smoothly and compares favorably with similar experiences in other countries

Business » Finance | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria: Nearly Half of Lev Currency Already Withdrawn as Euro Transition Progresses

The process of converting Bulgarian levs to euros continues smoothly, with 48.3% of the national currency already withdrawn from circulation

Business » Finance | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 08:46

Bulgaria: The Lev Exits Circulation, Enters Collector Circles

As Bulgaria phases out the lev at the end of January, the numismatic market is already responding to the change, though not all coins are attracting attention.

Business » Finance | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgarian Economist: Euro Transition Exceeds Expectations

The shift to the euro in Bulgaria is proceeding more smoothly than many anticipated, according to Petar Ganev, senior economist at the Institute for Market Economics

Business » Finance | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 08:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria