75% of Fake Euros in Bulgaria Are 20 and 50 Notes, Experts Say

Crime | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 13:45
Bulgaria: 75% of Fake Euros in Bulgaria Are 20 and 50 Notes, Experts Say @Wikimedia Commons

In Kazanlak, a grocery store owner recently identified a counterfeit 100-euro banknote in circulation. Tihomir Bezlov, chief expert of the Security program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, explained on NOVA NEWS program that while a rise in counterfeit euros was anticipated, based on patterns seen in other countries that introduced the new currency, no significant surge has occurred. “Statistics from the start of the year show 16 to 18 counterfeit banknotes per one million in circulation. This is actually very few,” Bezlov noted.

Current data reveal that 75% of counterfeit euros are in 50- and 20-euro denominations.

Assoc. Prof. Milen Ivanov, former deputy rector at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, emphasized that this situation is not unexpected and called for preventive measures, including intensified operational work targeting criminal networks. Ivanov highlighted the various agencies involved in protecting Bulgaria’s monetary and financial-credit system, including the State Agency for National Security, the Customs Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Economic Police, and the National Revenue Agency.

Ivanov also differentiated between counterfeit currency and film-prop banknotes. He clarified that distributing genuine-looking counterfeit banknotes constitutes a serious crime, while passing off banknotes labeled as “props” is considered fraud, which carries significantly lighter penalties.

Source: NOVA NEWS

