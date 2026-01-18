Sofia Milk Prices Surprisingly Higher Than in London and Berlin
Despite Sofia being considerably cheaper than major European capitals overall, certain everyday items cost more in the Bulgarian capital than in cities like London and Berlin. Milk stands out as a notable example.
Data from the Numbeo platform shows that one liter of regular milk in Sofia is priced at 1.64 euros. In London, the same quantity averages 1.60 euros, around 2.8% lower, while in Berlin it costs 1.13 euros – making it 31.2% cheaper than in Sofia. Other food items show similar patterns: eggs in Berlin are about 4.1% cheaper, and apples in London cost roughly 10.8% less than in Sofia.
Nevertheless, Sofia remains far more affordable overall. Excluding rent, living expenses in Berlin are 53.4% higher than in Sofia, while London’s costs are nearly double, at 94.5% above those in the Bulgarian capital. Purchasing power also plays a role: residents of Berlin have 31.3% higher local purchasing power, and those in London 24.1% higher, partially offsetting the greater expenses in these cities.
Bulgaria Braces for Deep Freeze as Temperatures Drop to Minus 12 on Monday
Bulgaria will face another day of severe winter conditions on Monday, January 19, with persistently low temperatures across the country and hazardous cold prompting a yellow weather warning nationwide.
Court Overturns Ruse Ban on Putdoor Alcohol Consumption
The Administrative Court has annulled the municipal rules that prohibited the consumption of alcohol in public outdoor spaces in Ruse, following an appeal filed by Regional Governor Dragomir Draganov.
Sofia Suspends Metro Traffic Between Slivnitsa and Obelya Stations for Six Months
Metro services between the Slivnitsa and Obelya stations will be halted for six months, Sofia Municipality has announced, due to construction works linked to the expansion of the metro network in the Obelya district.
Bulgaria Posts Record-Low U.S. Visa Refusal Rate, Edging Closer to Visa-Free Travel
Bulgaria has registered its lowest refusal rate for U.S. tourist and business visas in almost 20 years, with rejections standing at 5.11%, according to official figures released by the U.S. Department of State for the 2025 U.S. fiscal year
Freezing Weekend Ahead: Northeasterly Winds and Sub-Zero Days Across Bulgaria
A sharp cold spell will grip Bulgaria through the end of the current week and into the first days of the next one, with low temperatures and persistent northeasterly winds, according to the medium-range forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteoro
Flu Epidemic Declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich Region, Schools Switch to Online Classes
A flu epidemic has also been declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich region, following similar measures introduced earlier in Varna. As a result, students in the district will switch to online learning, while kindergartens and nurseries will remain open but will o