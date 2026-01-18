Sofia Milk Prices Surprisingly Higher Than in London and Berlin

January 18, 2026, Sunday
Bulgaria: Sofia Milk Prices Surprisingly Higher Than in London and Berlin @Pixabay

Despite Sofia being considerably cheaper than major European capitals overall, certain everyday items cost more in the Bulgarian capital than in cities like London and Berlin. Milk stands out as a notable example.

Data from the Numbeo platform shows that one liter of regular milk in Sofia is priced at 1.64 euros. In London, the same quantity averages 1.60 euros, around 2.8% lower, while in Berlin it costs 1.13 euros – making it 31.2% cheaper than in Sofia. Other food items show similar patterns: eggs in Berlin are about 4.1% cheaper, and apples in London cost roughly 10.8% less than in Sofia.

Nevertheless, Sofia remains far more affordable overall. Excluding rent, living expenses in Berlin are 53.4% higher than in Sofia, while London’s costs are nearly double, at 94.5% above those in the Bulgarian capital. Purchasing power also plays a role: residents of Berlin have 31.3% higher local purchasing power, and those in London 24.1% higher, partially offsetting the greater expenses in these cities.

