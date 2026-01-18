Bulgaria Says EU-Mercosur Deal Won’t Harm Its Economy

Bulgaria’s outgoing Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov has assured that the European Union’s trade deal with Mercosur will not negatively affect the country’s economy, pointing to the very limited trade between Bulgaria and the South American bloc. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio during a visit to Berlin, Tahov noted that exports and imports with Mercosur nations remain negligible, accounting for less than 1% of Bulgaria’s trade balance. He also highlighted that the European Commission has mechanisms in place to support farmers if any negative effects arise.

Tahov’s statements coincide with preparations for the formal signing of the EU–Mercosur Partnership Agreement, a long-delayed treaty intended to create one of the world’s largest free-trade areas, linking the EU with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and eventually Bolivia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to attend the signing in Paraguay this weekend.

The agreement has sparked protests across the EU, particularly among farmers concerned that imports of lower-cost South American products such as beef, poultry, and sugar could put pressure on European producers and lower prices in the single market. While Bulgaria’s direct trade exposure to Mercosur is limited, some experts warn that broader EU-wide market effects could still indirectly influence Bulgarian producers.

Tahov made his remarks during the opening of Grüne Woche (Green Week) in Berlin, the annual international food and agriculture exhibition. The event hosts representatives from around 70 countries, and Bulgaria is participating with a national stand featuring 15 agricultural producers, showcasing the country’s food and agricultural output.