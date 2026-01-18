Bulgaria to Rely on Diaspora, Not Foreign Workers, for Labor Market Growth

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev addressed the issue of labor imports in parliament, stating that bringing in workers from non-EU countries is only a temporary solution.

Donchev emphasized that the long-term development of Bulgaria’s labor market will rely on motivating Bulgarians living abroad to return home. He noted that return migration is likely to accelerate once the country’s GDP per capita reaches roughly 70% of the EU average.

Highlighting the broader economic impact, Donchev underlined that the key to enhancing Bulgaria’s competitiveness lies in the quality of its human capital. His remarks came during a parliamentary blitz control session, in response to questions from the Revival party.