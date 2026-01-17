EU Rejects Russia’s Charges Over Soviet Monument Removals in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 12:14
Bulgaria: EU Rejects Russia’s Charges Over Soviet Monument Removals in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe

The European External Action Service (EEAS) has dismissed Russia’s recent accusations regarding the destruction of Soviet monuments in Bulgaria and other countries as unfounded. EEAS spokesperson Anitta Hipper told Bulgarian media Club Z that “Russia regularly draws up unfounded lists of sanctioned people, aiming to silence voices advocating for democracy.”

The statement follows the announcement by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (ICRF) of 255 charges in absentia linked to the dismantling of monuments to Soviet soldiers across Bulgaria and Eastern Europe. TASS reported that ICRF Chairman Alexander Bastrykin named only a few individuals, including the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and ministers from Estonia and Lithuania.

According to Bastrykin, monuments have been damaged in countries including Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Moldova, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland. He claimed that nearly half of the Soviet memorials were destroyed by officials, while the rest were targeted by “Russophobes and nationalists.” Moscow has reportedly initiated 164 criminal investigations regarding these incidents abroad.

Among the cases under scrutiny is the removal of the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia. The dismantling occurred during the 2023–2024 government of Nikolai Denkov, backed by WCC-DB, GERB, and DPS. The bronze figures were removed by order of Sofia Regional Governor Vyara Todeva from WCC-DB. Russian authorities have not clarified whether any Bulgarian officials have been specifically charged in absentia.

The European Commission and EEAS continue to reject these accusations as politically motivated attempts to intimidate European leaders and obscure democratic processes.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Bulgaria, monument, Soviet

Related Articles:

75% of Fake Euros in Bulgaria Are 20 and 50 Notes, Experts Say

In Kazanlak, a grocery store owner recently identified a counterfeit 100-euro banknote in circulation. Tihomir Bezlov, chief expert of the Security program at the Center for the Study of Democracy

Crime | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Says EU-Mercosur Deal Won’t Harm Its Economy

Bulgaria’s outgoing Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov has assured that the European Union’s trade deal with Mercosur will not negatively affect the country’s economy, pointing to the very limited trade between Bulgaria and the South American bloc.

Business » Finance | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Rely on Diaspora, Not Foreign Workers, for Labor Market Growth

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev addressed the issue of labor imports in parliament, stating that bringing in workers from non-EU countries is only a temporary solution.

Business » Industry | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Early Elections: Dates Set and Who Could Become Caretaker Prime Minister

Bulgaria is approaching a period of political uncertainty as early elections are set to take place, with the main questions now focused on the exact dates for voting and who will serve as the acting prime minister.

Politics | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:44

Bulgaria Maintains Europe’s Lowest Household Electricity Prices, Minister Says

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has firmly rejected claims by former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change" that Bulgaria’s inflation is driven by high household electricity prices

Business » Energy | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 14:40

Chairman of Bulgaria's Fiscal Council: Euro Transition Smooth, Prices Already Raised and Won’t Drop

Simeon Dyankov, chairman of Bulgaria’s Fiscal Council, has warned that price increases implemented by traders are likely to remain in place despite new laws and fines

Business » Finance | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 13:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Trump Slaps Europe With 10% Tariffs to Grab Greenland

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose Washington’s control of Greenland, escalating tensions over the Arctic territory

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 19:31

'Hands Off Greenland': Mass Protests Erupt as Trump Repeats Takeover Claims

Large-scale demonstrations took place on Saturday across Denmark and Greenland, organized by Greenlandic associations in response to repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:04

Bulgaria Reports Only Five Corruption Cases in EU Fund Programs Over Three Years

Between 2021 and 2023, only five cases of corruption related to European Union funds were officially reported in Bulgaria, the Court of Auditors announced, with just two individuals penalized for their involvement in the management of these funds.

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria Enters Eurozone as Full Member, Exit Now Impossible

Bulgaria will remain a member of the eurozone indefinitely, EU Council sources told Club Z ahead of the country’s first full participation in the Eurogroup.

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 13:19

Outrage in Iceland: Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Jokes About Making the Country the 52nd US State

Thousands of Icelanders have expressed outrage after Donald Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to Iceland reportedly joked that the Nordic nation should become the 52nd state of the United States

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 10:18

Bulgaria Nominates Three Candidates for European Prosecutor Role

Three candidates have been nominated to represent Bulgaria as European Prosecutor: Dimitar Belichev, Mihaela Raydovska, and Plamen Petkov.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria