The European External Action Service (EEAS) has dismissed Russia’s recent accusations regarding the destruction of Soviet monuments in Bulgaria and other countries as unfounded. EEAS spokesperson Anitta Hipper told Bulgarian media Club Z that “Russia regularly draws up unfounded lists of sanctioned people, aiming to silence voices advocating for democracy.”

The statement follows the announcement by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (ICRF) of 255 charges in absentia linked to the dismantling of monuments to Soviet soldiers across Bulgaria and Eastern Europe. TASS reported that ICRF Chairman Alexander Bastrykin named only a few individuals, including the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and ministers from Estonia and Lithuania.

According to Bastrykin, monuments have been damaged in countries including Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Moldova, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland. He claimed that nearly half of the Soviet memorials were destroyed by officials, while the rest were targeted by “Russophobes and nationalists.” Moscow has reportedly initiated 164 criminal investigations regarding these incidents abroad.

Among the cases under scrutiny is the removal of the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia. The dismantling occurred during the 2023–2024 government of Nikolai Denkov, backed by WCC-DB, GERB, and DPS. The bronze figures were removed by order of Sofia Regional Governor Vyara Todeva from WCC-DB. Russian authorities have not clarified whether any Bulgarian officials have been specifically charged in absentia.

The European Commission and EEAS continue to reject these accusations as politically motivated attempts to intimidate European leaders and obscure democratic processes.