Sofia Suspends Metro Traffic Between Slivnitsa and Obelya Stations for Six Months

Metro services between the Slivnitsa and Obelya stations will be halted for six months, Sofia Municipality has announced, due to construction works linked to the expansion of the metro network in the Obelya district.

The suspension will be in effect from January 19, 2026, until July 18, 2026. During this period, Slivnitsa will serve as the final stop for metro lines 1 and 4, while Obelya will operate as the terminus for metro line 2.

To compensate for the disruption, changes are being introduced to surface public transport. The route of bus line 31 will be modified and will operate in both directions from Obelski Pat Street via Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard to Slivnitsa metro station.

Along its revised route, bus line 31 will stop at several locations, including newly established stops “MS Obelya” with codes 2444 and 2445, situated on Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard around 25 metres from the pedestrian underpass in both directions. The line will also serve the existing stops “MS Slivnitsa” with codes 1061 and 1063, the stop “Metrostation Slivnitsa” with code 1062, as well as the two-way stop “Block 119, Obelya 1 residential area” with codes 2442 and 2443.

In addition, bus line 81 will make a stop at the temporary “MS Obelya” stop (code 2444) when travelling towards the Ivanyane district.

The municipality stressed that the temporary measures are necessary to allow the metro extension works to proceed as planned and ensure improved transport connectivity once the project is completed.