Bulgaria Posts Record-Low U.S. Visa Refusal Rate, Edging Closer to Visa-Free Travel

Bulgaria has registered its lowest refusal rate for U.S. tourist and business visas in almost 20 years, with rejections standing at 5.11%, according to official figures released by the U.S. Department of State for the 2025 U.S. fiscal year. The data were confirmed by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which described the result as a historic low for the country.

The ministry said the outcome reflects steady and measurable progress toward meeting one of the key conditions for Bulgaria’s eventual inclusion in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. Under the program’s criteria, the refusal rate for B-type visas must fall below 3%, a threshold Bulgaria has not yet reached but is gradually approaching.

Outgoing Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev described the result as an important step in that direction. He thanked Bulgarian citizens for submitting applications in a responsible, honest, and transparent manner over the past year, stressing that success depends both on the state meeting technical requirements and on applicants being well prepared when dealing with U.S. consular authorities.

According to Georgiev, the improvement is also linked to effective coordination with U.S. partners and stronger cooperation between Bulgarian institutions, particularly in the area of security. These efforts, he said, have contributed significantly to the downward trend in visa refusals.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that at such low levels, even a small number of refusals has a noticeable impact on the national average. For this reason, it urged applicants to ensure that every visa request is carefully prepared, accurately completed, and truthfully presented, as each individual case now affects the country’s overall standing.

Historically, Bulgaria has seen refusal rates for U.S. B-type visas fall below 10% only twice since 2006. The previous lowest level was recorded in 2024, when the rate dropped to 6.02%, according to data published by the U.S. State Department in September 2025. The new figure of 5.11% marks a further decline and the lowest level recorded over the past two decades.