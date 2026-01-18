Trump Appoints Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov as High Representative for Gaza

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Trump Appoints Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov as High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has been appointed High Representative for Gaza. In this role, he will act as the key on-the-ground link between the Peace Council and the National Committee for the Governance of Gaza (NCAG), coordinating civilian and security efforts while overseeing governance, reconstruction, and long-term development in the territory.

As High Representative, Mladenov will assist the Peace Council in supervising all major aspects of Gaza’s transition, including rebuilding infrastructure, restoring institutions, and supporting economic and social recovery. The White House said his task will be to ensure close coordination between civilian authorities and security structures during the post-conflict period.

The NCAG will be chaired by Dr. Ali Shaath, described as an experienced technocrat with a background in public administration, economic development, and international cooperation. According to the US administration, Shaat’s mandate includes restoring basic public services, rebuilding civic institutions, stabilizing daily life in Gaza, and preparing the ground for sustainable, long-term governance. The Peace Council will oversee the implementation of all 20 points of President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, providing strategic direction, mobilizing international support, and ensuring accountability throughout the process.

To carry out this vision, an Executive Board has been established under the chairmanship of President Trump. Its members include Marco Rubio, Steve Whitkoff, Jared Kushner, Sir Tony Blair, Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga, and Robert Gabriel. Each will be responsible for specific areas critical to Gaza’s stabilization, such as governance capacity, regional diplomacy, reconstruction, investment attraction, and large-scale financing.

Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum have been appointed Senior Advisors to the Peace Council. They will manage day-to-day strategy and operations, translating political and diplomatic priorities into concrete implementation on the ground.

Security arrangements will be handled by Major General Jasper Jeffers, who has been named Commander of the International Stabilization Force. His mission includes maintaining security, supporting demilitarization, and guaranteeing the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

In parallel, a Gaza Executive Council is being formed to support the Office of the High Representative and the NCAG. Its members include Steve Whitkoff, Jared Kushner, Hakan Fidan, Ali al-Thawadi, General Hassan Rashad, Sir Tony Blair, Mark Rowan, Reem al-Hashimy, Nickolay Mladenov, Yakir Gabay, and Sigrid Kaag. The US administration said it remains fully committed to this transitional governance model and will work closely with Israel, key Arab partners, and the wider international community to ensure its success. Additional appointments are expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the committee tasked with managing Gaza after the war has already begun work in Cairo. The body, made up of 15 technocrats, held its first meeting with the participation of Jared Kushner and Nickolay Mladenov. A source present at the meeting said Mladenov is expected to play a central role during the second phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which came into force on January 14. Further meetings are planned, and committee members expect to travel regularly between Cairo and Gaza once conditions allow.

According to diplomatic sources, the committee will operate from Cairo, with Ali Shaath as its head, under the supervision of the Peace Council led by President Trump. In an interview with Egyptian state television Al-Kahera News, Shaath said Gaza’s reconstruction would follow a plan proposed by Egypt and Muslim countries, focusing on rebuilding without displacing residents. He noted that around 85 percent of homes in Gaza have been destroyed.

Another committee member, Omar Shamali, said that around 200,000 prefabricated units are planned for delivery to Gaza to support education, healthcare, and security services during the recovery phase.

