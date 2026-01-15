Freezing Weekend Ahead: Northeasterly Winds and Sub-Zero Days Across Bulgaria

A sharp cold spell will grip Bulgaria through the end of the current week and into the first days of the next one, with low temperatures and persistent northeasterly winds, according to the medium-range forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The outlook covers the period from January 17 to January 21 and was prepared by duty forecaster Anastasia Kirilova from NIMH’s Weather Forecasts Department.

During Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, the country will see mostly overcast skies. Light snowfall cannot be ruled out, particularly in eastern Bulgaria and in mountainous areas. Winds will continue from the northeast, moderate across most regions and stronger along the Black Sea coast.

By Monday, January 19, cloud cover is expected to break up in many places, with conditions turning temporarily to mostly sunny. The likelihood of precipitation remains low. The cold, however, will intensify. Minimum temperatures on Sunday and Monday are forecast to range between minus 12 and minus 7 degrees, while daytime highs will vary from around minus 5 to minus 6 degrees in northern Bulgaria to about 2 to 3 degrees in the southernmost parts of the country.

On Tuesday, January 20, and Wednesday, January 21, there will be a mix of sunshine and periods of increased cloudiness. Winds will gradually weaken and in most regions will calm entirely. In some lowland areas, reduced visibility is possible. Daytime temperatures are expected to edge up slightly compared to the start of the week.

Towards Thursday, January 22, cloudiness will once again become more pronounced. Despite this, forecasts indicate that the chance of precipitation will remain low, according to NIMH forecaster Anastasia Kirilova.