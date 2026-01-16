Bulgaria: Political Leaders Outline Dates and Demands Ahead of Snap Vote

Political reactions continued after it became clear that the country is heading toward another early parliamentary election, with parties in the National Assembly outlining their expectations and proposed timelines for the vote.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said there was already broad agreement that elections should be held as soon as possible. He stressed that public expectations should not be undermined by prolonged procedural debates. According to him, if the view prevails that a caretaker cabinet would restore legitimacy to the executive, then such a government should be appointed without delay so the process can move forward quickly.

From the WCC-DB coalition, Bozhidar Bozhanov pointed to two possible dates for the elections, March 28 and April 19. He underlined that it was essential for the Interior Minister not to be affiliated with either Boyko Borissov or Delyan Peevski. Bozhanov also commented on recent developments around the Electoral Code, saying his coalition had challenged the ruling party to demonstrate basic familiarity with voting machines. In his words, the latest moves represented another attempt by Peevski to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov said responsibility now lies entirely with President Rumen Radev. He outlined March 22 as the earliest possible election date, followed by March 29 as an alternative. Kostadinov urged the president to move swiftly with the appointment of a caretaker cabinet and the announcement of the election date, arguing that every additional day of governance by the current GERB, DPS, BSP and TISP-backed administration only deepens corruption.