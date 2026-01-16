UK to Require British Passports for Dual Citizens at Border from February
British nationals who also hold another citizenship will soon be required to enter the United Kingdom exclusively with British documentation, as regulatory changes take effect from February 25. Under the new rules, dual citizens must present a valid UK passport or an official certificate confirming British citizenship when arriving at the border.
At present, British citizens with a second nationality can still return to the UK using a non-British passport and rely on alternative documents to demonstrate their status. This option will be removed once the new regime is enforced.
From February 25, all individuals holding both British and Irish citizenship, as well as other dual nationals travelling from abroad, including from EU member states, will need British travel documents to enter the country. Those without a valid UK passport may be required to apply for one, a process that currently costs around £100, which is roughly equivalent to about €117 or approximately BGN 229.
The policy shift is linked to the Home Office’s broader reform of border controls through the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation system. According to the Home Office, the digitalisation of entry procedures via ETA is intended to streamline travel for millions of passengers, while also strengthening the authorities’ ability to prevent individuals considered a security risk from entering the UK and improving oversight of migration flows.
The ETA framework will eventually apply to travellers from countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter the UK, requiring them to obtain authorisation in advance of travel.
