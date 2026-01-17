Flu Epidemic Declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich Region, Schools Switch to Online Classes

A flu epidemic has also been declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich region, following similar measures introduced earlier in Varna. As a result, students in the district will switch to online learning, while kindergartens and nurseries will remain open but will operate under heightened medical supervision.

The epidemic period is set from January 19 to January 23, with additional anti-epidemic measures extending until January 25. From Monday, visits to hospitals and social care institutions will be banned. The decision was formalized through an order issued by the Regional Health Inspectorate in Dobrich.

The measures were adopted after a meeting of the Regional Operational Headquarters for Combating Influenza and Acute Respiratory Diseases, held on January 15, 2026. The meeting assessed the spread of influenza and acute respiratory infections in the district. Data for the period from January 8 to January 14, 2026, show that overall morbidity reached an epidemic threshold of 238.64 cases per 10,000 people.

The highest incidence was recorded among young children and school-age students. In the 0 to 4 age group, morbidity reached 1,137.25 per 10,000, followed by 760.33 per 10,000 among children aged 5 to 14. Among those aged 15 to 29, the rate was 423.73 per 10,000. For adults aged 30 to 64, incidence stood at 122.27 per 10,000, while among people over 65 it was 76.29 per 10,000.

The figures were collected through Bulgaria’s electronic information system for monitoring influenza and acute respiratory infections. Laboratory data also confirm active virus circulation. Of 15 samples taken from outpatient patients on January 13, 2026, and analyzed by the National Reference Laboratory, five tested positive for influenza viruses, representing 33 percent of the samples. One additional sample, or 7 percent, was positive for adenovirus.

Absenteeism in schools has also increased significantly. According to the Regional Education Department in Dobrich, 8 percent of students were absent from classes on January 12, rising to 13.67 percent by January 15.

The temporary anti-epidemic measures for the Dobrich district were coordinated with the Chief State Health Inspector and introduced by Order No. RD-01-13 of January 16, 2026, issued by the director of the Regional Health Inspectorate. These measures will apply from January 19 through January 25, inclusive.

They include a ban on visits to hospitals providing inpatient care, with exceptions only for terminally ill patients, who will be allowed single visits while wearing protective masks. Visits are also suspended in specialized and residential social care institutions for children and adults. Preventive medical check-ups, as well as mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations carried out by general practitioners, are temporarily halted.

Medical facilities are instructed to activate their pre-approved action plans for operating during a flu epidemic. In childcare facilities, mixing of groups and joint activities between different groups are not permitted.

All in-person classes in schools across the Dobrich district are suspended. Additionally, all group-based and extracurricular activities, including interest clubs, study groups, excursions, sports events and other school-organized activities for all age groups and personal development centers, are canceled.

An exception is made for student Olympiads scheduled for January 23 and January 24, 2026, including those in Bulgarian language and literature, The Key of Music, and I Know and I Can. These competitions may take place under strict conditions, including a reduced number of students per classroom, a minimum distance of two meters between participants, and measures to prevent crowding at school entrances and exits. Responsibility for organizing and enforcing these rules lies with the head of the Regional Education Department in Dobrich and the director of the host school.