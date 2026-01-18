Bulgarian Passport Ranks 11th Globally, Offering Visa-Free Travel to 178 Destinations

The Bulgarian passport offers its holders visa-free access to 178 countries and territories, placing it 11th globally for travel freedom and expedited border crossing, according to Henley & Partners.

The Henley Passport Index, widely recognized as the leading ranking for global passport strength, draws on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and supplements it with independent research and publicly available sources. Covering 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, the index is updated monthly, making it a reliable reference for assessing worldwide mobility.

In 2026, the Bulgarian passport’s visa-free score of 178 is just behind the U.S. passport, which allows travel to 179 destinations without a visa. Singapore holds the top position, offering its citizens entry to 192 countries and territories without prior visas. Overall, Bulgaria ranks ahead of 38 other countries in global travel freedom.