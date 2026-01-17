Bulgaria Secures Over €3 Billion as EU Approves National Defense Plan Under SAFE Program

The European Commission has given the green light to the national defense plans of eight EU member states, including Bulgaria, marking a key step in Europe’s ongoing effort to boost collective security. The Commission has now forwarded a proposal to the Council to approve funding for Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus, Portugal, and Romania.

This approval forms part of the EU’s ambitious Roadmap to 2030, which aims to mobilize up to €800 billion for defense, including €150 billion earmarked for joint procurement under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative. The SAFE instrument offers interest-free financing for defense projects, with Bulgaria expected to receive more than €3.2 billion (approximately BGN 6.3 billion). Once loan agreements are finalized, the group of eight member states will be eligible for a combined total of roughly €38 billion, with Cyprus set to receive €1.18 billion and Romania €16.68 billion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the significance of the move, saying that EU defense progress over the past year has outpaced decades of prior efforts. She highlighted that the White Paper and the Roadmap for Preparedness 2030 have provided a framework enabling member states to mobilize substantial resources, while SAFE facilitates joint procurement and long-term financing. She called on the Council to approve the plans promptly to allow for swift disbursement and immediate implementation.

The Commission’s decision follows a detailed assessment of each country’s national defense investment plan under the SAFE initiative. The approval enables the first wave of low-interest loans, which member states can use to strengthen military readiness and acquire modern defense equipment essential for national and European security.