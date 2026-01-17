Bulgaria Secures Over €3 Billion as EU Approves National Defense Plan Under SAFE Program

Politics » DEFENSE | January 16, 2026, Friday // 16:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Secures Over €3 Billion as EU Approves National Defense Plan Under SAFE Program @Ministry of Defense

The European Commission has given the green light to the national defense plans of eight EU member states, including Bulgaria, marking a key step in Europe’s ongoing effort to boost collective security. The Commission has now forwarded a proposal to the Council to approve funding for Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus, Portugal, and Romania.

This approval forms part of the EU’s ambitious Roadmap to 2030, which aims to mobilize up to €800 billion for defense, including €150 billion earmarked for joint procurement under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative. The SAFE instrument offers interest-free financing for defense projects, with Bulgaria expected to receive more than €3.2 billion (approximately BGN 6.3 billion). Once loan agreements are finalized, the group of eight member states will be eligible for a combined total of roughly €38 billion, with Cyprus set to receive €1.18 billion and Romania €16.68 billion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the significance of the move, saying that EU defense progress over the past year has outpaced decades of prior efforts. She highlighted that the White Paper and the Roadmap for Preparedness 2030 have provided a framework enabling member states to mobilize substantial resources, while SAFE facilitates joint procurement and long-term financing. She called on the Council to approve the plans promptly to allow for swift disbursement and immediate implementation.

The Commission’s decision follows a detailed assessment of each country’s national defense investment plan under the SAFE initiative. The approval enables the first wave of low-interest loans, which member states can use to strengthen military readiness and acquire modern defense equipment essential for national and European security.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, defense, safe

Related Articles:

United States and Bulgaria Deepen Cooperation in Cybersecurity Realm

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today concluded a five-day Cyber Incident Investigations and Response Training (CIIRT) workshop for Bulgaria’s law enforcement and judicial officials in Sofia

Politics » Defense | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Passport Ranks 11th Globally, Offering Visa-Free Travel to 178 Destinations

The Bulgarian passport offers its holders visa-free access to 178 countries and territories, placing it 11th globally for travel freedom and expedited border crossing, according to Henley & Partners.

Business » Tourism | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 08:16

Freezing Weekend Ahead: Northeasterly Winds and Sub-Zero Days Across Bulgaria

A sharp cold spell will grip Bulgaria through the end of the current week and into the first days of the next one, with low temperatures and persistent northeasterly winds, according to the medium-range forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteoro

Society » Environment | January 16, 2026, Friday // 17:58

Bulgaria: Political Leaders Outline Dates and Demands Ahead of Snap Vote

Political reactions continued after it became clear that the country is heading toward another early parliamentary election, with parties in the National Assembly outlining their expectations and proposed timelines for the vote.

Politics | January 16, 2026, Friday // 16:02

Flu Epidemic Declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich Region, Schools Switch to Online Classes

A flu epidemic has also been declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich region, following similar measures introduced earlier in Varna. As a result, students in the district will switch to online learning, while kindergartens and nurseries will remain open but will o

Society » Health | January 16, 2026, Friday // 15:49

Bulgaria Reports Only Five Corruption Cases in EU Fund Programs Over Three Years

Between 2021 and 2023, only five cases of corruption related to European Union funds were officially reported in Bulgaria, the Court of Auditors announced, with just two individuals penalized for their involvement in the management of these funds.

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Finally in the Skies: F-16s Join MiG-29s for Bulgaria’s First Flights of the Year

The Bulgarian Air Force has kicked off the year with an impressive display of aerial activity, taking to the skies for the first flights of 2026. For the first time, newly acquired F-16 Block 70 fighters from the United States flew alongside Bulgaria’s Mi

Politics » Defense | January 16, 2026, Friday // 10:20

Free but Priceless: Bulgaria to Receive Seven New Minehunters

Bulgaria has finalized a contract to acquire seven minehunter ships, marking a significant step in modernizing the country’s naval capabilities. The announcement came after a government meeting, with outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirming t

Politics » Defense | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:35

Bulgaria to Receive First Stryker Armored Vehicles in February

The initial batch of Stryker armored vehicles is scheduled to be shipped from the United States to Bulgaria in February, with delivery directed to the Terem-Ivaylo military plant in Veliko Tarnovo

Politics » Defense | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 15:47

Bulgaria Without a Plan: General Warns Country Has No Clear National Strategy

Bulgaria has never established an official national strategy or doctrine, and the state appears reluctant to define long-term objectives

Politics » Defense | January 9, 2026, Friday // 11:03

Bulgaria Halts Army Modernization Amid Political Crisis and Extended Budget

Outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has signaled that Bulgaria’s political instability and the ongoing extended budget will force a halt in the modernization of the armed forces until a new budget is approved and recruitment of new personnel is pau

Politics » Defense | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 16:06

From F-16s to Legislative Reforms: Bulgaria’s Armed Forces in 2025

Bulgaria’s Armed Forces in 2025: Pay Increases, F-16 Deliveries, and Legislative Updates

Politics » Defense | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 18:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria