Bulgaria: Public Sector Wages to Rise by 5% in January

Society | January 16, 2026, Friday // 14:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Public Sector Wages to Rise by 5% in January Temenuzhka Petkova

Public sector employees in Bulgaria are set to receive a 5% salary increase starting in January, announced outgoing Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. The government is expected to issue an official decree confirming the adjustment next week.

The raise is linked to a provision in the extended 2025 budget law, proposed by Asen Vassilev from the WCC-DB party, which ties public sector salaries to the inflation rate accumulated by the end of 2025. While the increase is calculated for January, employees are likely to see the adjustment reflected in their February paychecks.

The 5% increase corresponds to approximately BGN 100–150 per month for many public sector positions, roughly €51–77, depending on the specific salary level.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: public sector, wages, Bulgaria, salary

Related Articles:

United States and Bulgaria Deepen Cooperation in Cybersecurity Realm

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today concluded a five-day Cyber Incident Investigations and Response Training (CIIRT) workshop for Bulgaria’s law enforcement and judicial officials in Sofia

Politics » Defense | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Passport Ranks 11th Globally, Offering Visa-Free Travel to 178 Destinations

The Bulgarian passport offers its holders visa-free access to 178 countries and territories, placing it 11th globally for travel freedom and expedited border crossing, according to Henley & Partners.

Business » Tourism | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 08:16

Freezing Weekend Ahead: Northeasterly Winds and Sub-Zero Days Across Bulgaria

A sharp cold spell will grip Bulgaria through the end of the current week and into the first days of the next one, with low temperatures and persistent northeasterly winds, according to the medium-range forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteoro

Society » Environment | January 16, 2026, Friday // 17:58

Bulgaria Secures Over €3 Billion as EU Approves National Defense Plan Under SAFE Program

The European Commission has given the green light to the national defense plans of eight EU member states, including Bulgaria, marking a key step in Europe’s ongoing effort to boost collective security

Politics » Defense | January 16, 2026, Friday // 16:18

Bulgaria: Political Leaders Outline Dates and Demands Ahead of Snap Vote

Political reactions continued after it became clear that the country is heading toward another early parliamentary election, with parties in the National Assembly outlining their expectations and proposed timelines for the vote.

Politics | January 16, 2026, Friday // 16:02

Flu Epidemic Declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich Region, Schools Switch to Online Classes

A flu epidemic has also been declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich region, following similar measures introduced earlier in Varna. As a result, students in the district will switch to online learning, while kindergartens and nurseries will remain open but will o

Society » Health | January 16, 2026, Friday // 15:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Freezing Weekend Ahead: Northeasterly Winds and Sub-Zero Days Across Bulgaria

A sharp cold spell will grip Bulgaria through the end of the current week and into the first days of the next one, with low temperatures and persistent northeasterly winds, according to the medium-range forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteoro

Society » Environment | January 16, 2026, Friday // 17:58

Flu Epidemic Declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich Region, Schools Switch to Online Classes

A flu epidemic has also been declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich region, following similar measures introduced earlier in Varna. As a result, students in the district will switch to online learning, while kindergartens and nurseries will remain open but will o

Society » Health | January 16, 2026, Friday // 15:49

Retailers in Bulgaria Under Fire as Euro Adoption Sparks Unjustified Price Surge

With Bulgaria’s recent adoption of the euro, early signs of price manipulation and unfair practices by retailers have emerged. Bogomil Nikolov from the Active Consumers Association highlighted several concerning cases reported by viewers

Society | January 16, 2026, Friday // 13:33

Bulgaria’s Surva Festival Returns: 60 Years of Mind-Blowing Masks and Masquerade Magic

The International Festival of Masquerade Games “Surva” has officially opened in the Bulgarian city of Pernik, bringing ten days of color, sound, and ancient ritual to the town. This year marks the festival’s 60th anniversary, a milestone for one of Bulgar

Society » Culture | January 16, 2026, Friday // 11:05

Tragedy in Sofia: Mother and Two Daughters Die in Overnight Apartment Fire

A devastating fire in Sofia’s Svoboda district claimed the lives of three women overnight, authorities confirmed. The victims were a 75-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 51 and 47, who died from smoke inhalation on the fourth floor while attempt

Society » Incidents | January 16, 2026, Friday // 09:28

Bulgaria Cuts Student Loan Interest from 7% to 3% to Support Education

Bulgaria’s Parliament has approved changes to the Law on Lending to Students and Doctoral Students, reducing the interest rate on student loans from 7% to 3%

Society » Education | January 16, 2026, Friday // 09:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria