Bulgaria: Public Sector Wages to Rise by 5% in January

Public sector employees in Bulgaria are set to receive a 5% salary increase starting in January, announced outgoing Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. The government is expected to issue an official decree confirming the adjustment next week.

The raise is linked to a provision in the extended 2025 budget law, proposed by Asen Vassilev from the WCC-DB party, which ties public sector salaries to the inflation rate accumulated by the end of 2025. While the increase is calculated for January, employees are likely to see the adjustment reflected in their February paychecks.

The 5% increase corresponds to approximately BGN 100–150 per month for many public sector positions, roughly €51–77, depending on the specific salary level.