The U.S. and Bulgaria Expand Civil Nuclear Energy Partnership on Small Modular Reactors under the FIRST Program

Business » ENERGY | Author: U.S. Embassy Sofia |January 16, 2026, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria: The U.S. and Bulgaria Expand Civil Nuclear Energy Partnership on Small Modular Reactors under the FIRST Program @U.S. Embassy Sofia

The U.S. Department of State, the University of National and World Economy (UNWE), and Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) yesterday concluded two seminars on stakeholder engagement and industrial applications of small modular reactors (SMRs).  Held under the Department of State’s Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program, the events convened BEH subsidiaries and other key Bulgarian partners.  

Launched in 2019, the FIRST program is the flagship program for countries exploring nuclear energy potential, and SMRs in particular, to meet their energy needs under the highest security, safety, and nonproliferation standards.  Harnessing American civil nuclear experience and infrastructure, the FIRST program empowers international partners to make responsible SMR deployment decisions for future reactor deployments.
Reflecting on the outcomes of the seminars, UNWE Director of the Nuclear Security Support Center Prof. Svetoslav Spassov noted the discussions demonstrated the importance of informed, institutional dialogue on complex energy issues.

“These seminars provided an important opportunity for Bulgaria’s public energy institutions and companies to engage in a structured, expert-level discussion on small modular reactor technologies. Universities have a key role in facilitating neutral, informed dialogue on these topics,” Prof. Spassov said.

H. Martin McDowell, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria, highlighted the importance of the event for bilateral cooperation and expert exchange. 

“Through the FIRST program, the United States is advancing transparent, informed discussions with our Bulgarian partners on civil nuclear energy under the highest international safety, security, and nonproliferation standards. These seminars will strengthen the technical understanding and engagement of Bulgaria’s state energy entities,” CDA McDowell said.

The seminars are part of ongoing U.S.-Bulgarian cooperation to enhance energy security, share international best practices, and support responsible approaches to emerging technologies.

Source: U.S. Embassy Sofia

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Bulgaria, energy, reactors

