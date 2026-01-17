Bulgaria’s Surva Festival Returns: 60 Years of Mind-Blowing Masks and Masquerade Magic

January 16, 2026, Friday
The International Festival of Masquerade Games “Surva” has officially opened in the Bulgarian city of Pernik, bringing ten days of color, sound, and ancient ritual to the town. This year marks the festival’s 60th anniversary, a milestone for one of Bulgaria’s most cherished winter events.

Visitors can expect a rich program over the course of ten days, including exhibitions, concerts, theatrical performances, art installations, creative workshops, and themed events blending centuries-old masquerade traditions with contemporary artistic expression. Recognized by UNESCO as part of the world’s intangible cultural heritage, Surva continues to attract crowds from across Bulgaria and abroad.

The festival showcases a wide variety of masked characters, from the traditional Kukeri to Survakari, Babugeri, Dzhamali, and other folklore figures, all dressed in elaborate costumes crafted from animal skins, fur, horns, and skulls. The spectacle of these handcrafted ensembles, each painstakingly prepared throughout the year, is a highlight that never fails to impress, reflecting a uniquely Bulgarian cultural legacy.

Founded in 1966, Surva initially celebrated the masquerade traditions of Pernik before expanding to encompass groups from across the country. Over the decades, it grew into Bulgaria’s largest masquerade festival and earned international recognition. In 1985, it achieved official international festival status, and a decade later Pernik joined the Federation of European Carnival Cities. In 2009, the city was named the European Capital of Survakari and Kukeri traditions, and in 2014, National Geographic included the festival among the top winter destinations worldwide.

Traditionally held biennially, Surva is now an annual celebration. Typically concentrated on the last Saturday and Sunday of January, the festival has expanded this year to ten days due to unprecedented interest. Deputy Mayor Stefan Krastev explained that the extension allows the town to accommodate the growing number of visitors and participants, with the main events now running from 16 to 25 January.

The festival officially opened on 16 January, with the first three days filled with loud and colorful masquerade processions. During the following weekdays, a diverse lineup of concerts, exhibitions, conferences, and book presentations will continue, leading to the climactic final weekend on 24 and 25 January. These final days will feature the largest, most vibrant parades, with thousands of participants from across Bulgaria and 34 international groups from as far as the United States, Aruba, Indonesia, and China.

The masked processions pass through Pernik’s town center, offering visitors the chance to interact with the performers, take photographs, and experience the festival up close. Survakari performances in the region began on 13 January, highlighting the rich folklore traditions of western Bulgaria.

In addition to Surva, Pernik offers cultural and historical attractions, including the Underground Mining Museum, the Mining Directorate, the medieval Krakra fortress, the Palace of Culture, and the Miners’ Memorial. This year, the central square has been covered and heated to host children’s activities, concerts, and other events despite sub-zero temperatures.

Deputy Mayor Krastev emphasized the scale of the festival: “This year, around 13,000 participants will take part, including groups from every ethnographic region of Bulgaria and 34 international ensembles. From the United States and Aruba in the west to China and Indonesia in the east, the spectacle promises to be extraordinary. Surva unites culture, history, and community like no other event in Bulgaria.

From 16 to 25 January, Pernik will beat to the rhythm of Surva, combining centuries-old tradition with modern celebration, and welcoming visitors from around the world to experience Bulgaria’s largest winter masquerade festival.

Tags: Pernik, Bulgaria, Surva, festival

