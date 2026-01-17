Finally in the Skies: F-16s Join MiG-29s for Bulgaria’s First Flights of the Year

January 16, 2026, Friday
Bulgaria: Finally in the Skies: F-16s Join MiG-29s for Bulgaria’s First Flights of the Year Bulgarian F-16

The Bulgarian Air Force has kicked off the year with an impressive display of aerial activity, taking to the skies for the first flights of 2026. For the first time, newly acquired F-16 Block 70 fighters from the United States flew alongside Bulgaria’s MiG-29 jets, marking a milestone in the country’s military aviation capabilities.

Operations began this week across multiple air bases, with flight schedules led and organized by the command staff to ensure full compliance with aviation, engineering, navigation, and logistical standards. The initial flights are aimed at demonstrating the Air Force’s operational readiness and maintaining high standards in both training and scheduled missions.

At 3rd Air Base, pilots in MiG-29s, F-16s, and L-39s performed exercises to refresh and maintain piloting skills, aircraft control, and combat readiness under varied weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Su-25 attack aircraft crews at the 22nd Air Base in Bezmer carried out instrument flights, approaches, and en route operations toward the Elena training ground.

The 16th Air Base in Sofia focused on transport missions, using the S-27 J “Spartan,” PC-12, and L-410 to practice passenger and cargo movements. At the 24th Air Base in Krumovo, helicopter crews operated Mi-24, Mi-17, AS 532 Cougar, and Bell-206 helicopters, with air traffic controlled jointly by the military “Pobeda Tower” and Plovdiv Airport’s civilian tower.

At Dolna Mitropolia’s 12th Aviation Base, command and instructor staff conducted daytime flights with Pilatus RS-9M, L-39 ZA, and ZLIN Z242L aircraft under favorable weather conditions. True to tradition, the first tasks of the year were performed under the supervision of the commanders of the aviation formations, demonstrating the Air Force’s commitment to operational readiness and training excellence.

The Bulgarian Air Force highlighted the milestone and the first flights of the year in a post on its official Facebook page.

