Outrage in Iceland: Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Jokes About Making the Country the 52nd US State

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Outrage in Iceland: Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Jokes About Making the Country the 52nd US State

Thousands of Icelanders have expressed outrage after Donald Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to Iceland reportedly joked that the Nordic nation should become the 52nd state of the United States. The remarks, made by former Representative Billy Long, came just hours before officials from Greenland and Denmark were scheduled to meet US representatives amid Trump’s ongoing threats concerning the Arctic island.

According to Politico, Long allegedly told colleagues, in a lighthearted exchange, that he would become governor if Iceland were made a US state. The comments triggered an immediate reaction in Reykjavík, with Iceland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs contacting the US embassy to confirm the accuracy of the statements.

A petition quickly emerged calling on Iceland’s foreign minister, Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, to reject Long’s nomination. It argued that, even if made in jest, the comments were offensive to a nation that has long maintained friendly relations with the United States while fiercely defending its sovereignty. Within hours, over 3,200 Icelanders had signed, urging the US to appoint a more respectful envoy.

Long subsequently addressed the issue in an interview with Arctic Today, clarifying that the remarks were meant as a joke among friends discussing Jeff Landry, Trump’s special envoy to Greenland. “There was nothing serious about that,” Long said. He apologized for any offense caused and emphasized his willingness to work cooperatively with the people of Iceland.

The comments sparked criticism among Icelandic lawmakers. Sigmar Guðmundsson, an MP from the centrist Liberal Reform party, part of the governing coalition, called the joke “not particularly funny” given the ongoing tensions surrounding Greenland. He stressed that Iceland faces similar strategic concerns as Greenland and warned that the remarks reflected a growing US disregard for the sovereignty of smaller nations. Guðmundsson added that Iceland must assert its security interests, even in the context of its friendly relations with the United States and NATO.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iceland, Trump, US, state

Related Articles:

United States and Bulgaria Deepen Cooperation in Cybersecurity Realm

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today concluded a five-day Cyber Incident Investigations and Response Training (CIIRT) workshop for Bulgaria’s law enforcement and judicial officials in Sofia

Politics » Defense | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

The U.S. and Bulgaria Expand Civil Nuclear Energy Partnership on Small Modular Reactors under the FIRST Program

The U.S. Department of State, the University of National and World Economy (UNWE), and Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) yesterday concluded two seminars on stakeholder engagement and industrial applications of small modular reactors (SMRs)

Business » Energy | January 16, 2026, Friday // 12:00

Iran Unrest: US Delays Military Move as Tehran Signals Restraint

US President Donald Trump has adopted a cautious stance on possible military action against Iran after receiving assurances that Iranian authorities have slowed the deadly crackdown on protesters and will not proceed with executions

World | January 16, 2026, Friday // 10:00

'A Medal for Freedom': Machado Gives Her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has said she presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House, describing the gesture as a symbolic act of gratitude for what she called his commitment

World | January 16, 2026, Friday // 09:20

US Extends License for Sale of Lukoil Assets Abroad, Including Bulgaria

Washington has prolonged the validity of a US license allowing negotiations for the sale of foreign assets owned by the Russian oil major Lukoil, extending it until February 28

Business » Energy | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 15:15

European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria Reports Only Five Corruption Cases in EU Fund Programs Over Three Years

Between 2021 and 2023, only five cases of corruption related to European Union funds were officially reported in Bulgaria, the Court of Auditors announced, with just two individuals penalized for their involvement in the management of these funds.

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria Enters Eurozone as Full Member, Exit Now Impossible

Bulgaria will remain a member of the eurozone indefinitely, EU Council sources told Club Z ahead of the country’s first full participation in the Eurogroup.

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 13:19

Bulgaria Nominates Three Candidates for European Prosecutor Role

Three candidates have been nominated to represent Bulgaria as European Prosecutor: Dimitar Belichev, Mihaela Raydovska, and Plamen Petkov.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:10

EU’s Kaja Kallas Jokes World Events Are a 'Good Moment' to Start Drinking

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas made a lighthearted remark to European Parliament leaders, suggesting that the current state of global affairs might make it a “good moment” to start drinking

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 13:00

European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:45

EU Unveils €90 Billion Support Loan to Strengthen Ukraine’s Defense and Budget

The European Union has unveiled the details of a 90 billion euro financial package to support Ukraine, with the bulk of the funds earmarked for defense as the conflict with Russia nears its fifth year.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria