Outrage in Iceland: Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Jokes About Making the Country the 52nd US State

Thousands of Icelanders have expressed outrage after Donald Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to Iceland reportedly joked that the Nordic nation should become the 52nd state of the United States. The remarks, made by former Representative Billy Long, came just hours before officials from Greenland and Denmark were scheduled to meet US representatives amid Trump’s ongoing threats concerning the Arctic island.

According to Politico, Long allegedly told colleagues, in a lighthearted exchange, that he would become governor if Iceland were made a US state. The comments triggered an immediate reaction in Reykjavík, with Iceland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs contacting the US embassy to confirm the accuracy of the statements.

A petition quickly emerged calling on Iceland’s foreign minister, Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, to reject Long’s nomination. It argued that, even if made in jest, the comments were offensive to a nation that has long maintained friendly relations with the United States while fiercely defending its sovereignty. Within hours, over 3,200 Icelanders had signed, urging the US to appoint a more respectful envoy.

Long subsequently addressed the issue in an interview with Arctic Today, clarifying that the remarks were meant as a joke among friends discussing Jeff Landry, Trump’s special envoy to Greenland. “There was nothing serious about that,” Long said. He apologized for any offense caused and emphasized his willingness to work cooperatively with the people of Iceland.

The comments sparked criticism among Icelandic lawmakers. Sigmar Guðmundsson, an MP from the centrist Liberal Reform party, part of the governing coalition, called the joke “not particularly funny” given the ongoing tensions surrounding Greenland. He stressed that Iceland faces similar strategic concerns as Greenland and warned that the remarks reflected a growing US disregard for the sovereignty of smaller nations. Guðmundsson added that Iceland must assert its security interests, even in the context of its friendly relations with the United States and NATO.