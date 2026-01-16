Bulgaria’s Parliament Moves to Scrap Machines, Raising Fears of Election Manipulation

Politics | January 16, 2026, Friday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Parliament Moves to Scrap Machines, Raising Fears of Election Manipulation @novini

In a controversial move just months ahead of the parliamentary elections, Bulgaria’s parliamentary majority is pushing through sweeping changes to the voting system that would eliminate machine voting and replace electronic vote counting with manual scanning of paper ballots. The proposals, discussed during Thursday’s legal committee meeting, are contained in a roughly 200-page report outlining amendments to at least 222 provisions of the Electoral Code. The working group behind the document, whose members have not been publicly identified, is said to include deputies from the majority as well as committee experts. The proposals were released only an hour before the committee convened.

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev responded to concerns from the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria parliamentary group during Friday’s Question Time, arguing that election technology should not replace political debate and the contest of ideas. His comments came in response to a question directed at outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who was absent due to official obligations.

Donchev emphasized that the Council of Ministers’ role is to provide logistical support for elections, while the Central Election Commission retains the primary responsibility. Both institutions are legally bound to adhere to existing regulations. When asked about funding for new voting devices, Donchev noted that the state currently has no dedicated budget, with only spending ceilings carried over from the previous year and no allocations for investment costs. He also criticized the longstanding practice of making last-minute changes to the electoral process in prior elections.

The proposed shift to paper ballots and away from electronic voting has raised concerns about transparency and potential vulnerabilities, as critics argue it could facilitate irregularities and reduce public confidence in the integrity of the vote.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: voting, machines, paper, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

United States and Bulgaria Deepen Cooperation in Cybersecurity Realm

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today concluded a five-day Cyber Incident Investigations and Response Training (CIIRT) workshop for Bulgaria’s law enforcement and judicial officials in Sofia

Politics » Defense | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Passport Ranks 11th Globally, Offering Visa-Free Travel to 178 Destinations

The Bulgarian passport offers its holders visa-free access to 178 countries and territories, placing it 11th globally for travel freedom and expedited border crossing, according to Henley & Partners.

Business » Tourism | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 08:16

Freezing Weekend Ahead: Northeasterly Winds and Sub-Zero Days Across Bulgaria

A sharp cold spell will grip Bulgaria through the end of the current week and into the first days of the next one, with low temperatures and persistent northeasterly winds, according to the medium-range forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteoro

Society » Environment | January 16, 2026, Friday // 17:58

Bulgaria Secures Over €3 Billion as EU Approves National Defense Plan Under SAFE Program

The European Commission has given the green light to the national defense plans of eight EU member states, including Bulgaria, marking a key step in Europe’s ongoing effort to boost collective security

Politics » Defense | January 16, 2026, Friday // 16:18

Bulgaria: Political Leaders Outline Dates and Demands Ahead of Snap Vote

Political reactions continued after it became clear that the country is heading toward another early parliamentary election, with parties in the National Assembly outlining their expectations and proposed timelines for the vote.

Politics | January 16, 2026, Friday // 16:02

Flu Epidemic Declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich Region, Schools Switch to Online Classes

A flu epidemic has also been declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich region, following similar measures introduced earlier in Varna. As a result, students in the district will switch to online learning, while kindergartens and nurseries will remain open but will o

Society » Health | January 16, 2026, Friday // 15:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Secures Over €3 Billion as EU Approves National Defense Plan Under SAFE Program

The European Commission has given the green light to the national defense plans of eight EU member states, including Bulgaria, marking a key step in Europe’s ongoing effort to boost collective security

Politics » Defense | January 16, 2026, Friday // 16:18

Bulgaria: Political Leaders Outline Dates and Demands Ahead of Snap Vote

Political reactions continued after it became clear that the country is heading toward another early parliamentary election, with parties in the National Assembly outlining their expectations and proposed timelines for the vote.

Politics | January 16, 2026, Friday // 16:02

Bulgaria: GERB-SDS Set to Remain Leading Force Unless New Political Contender Emerges

Rumen Hristov, leader of the Union of Democratic Foces (SDS) and deputy chairman of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group, stated on NOVA NEWS that GERB-SDS will remain the leading political force unless a new contender emerges

Politics | January 16, 2026, Friday // 14:00

Bulgaria Officially Moves Toward Early Elections After APS Returns Third Mandate

President Rumen Radev handed over the third exploratory mandate to the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) as part of the ongoing effort to form a government

Politics | January 16, 2026, Friday // 11:00

Finally in the Skies: F-16s Join MiG-29s for Bulgaria’s First Flights of the Year

The Bulgarian Air Force has kicked off the year with an impressive display of aerial activity, taking to the skies for the first flights of 2026. For the first time, newly acquired F-16 Block 70 fighters from the United States flew alongside Bulgaria’s Mi

Politics » Defense | January 16, 2026, Friday // 10:20

Bulgaria: Vassilev Says President Sent Clear Signal Against Peevski with Third Mandate Decision

Asen Vassilev, leader of We Continue the Change and MP from the WCC-DB parliamentary group, said President Rumen Radev’s decision to hand the third exploratory mandate to the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) sent an unambiguous political message

Politics | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 15:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria