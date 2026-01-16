Snow and Cold Sweep Parts of Bulgaria on Friday, Northeastern Regions at Risk of Ice

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Snow and Cold Sweep Parts of Bulgaria on Friday, Northeastern Regions at Risk of Ice @Pixabay

In Bulgaria, cloud cover from the northeast will continue to thicken overnight, while the southwestern half of the country is expected to remain mostly clear with occasional high clouds. Winds will generally weaken, becoming light in most areas, and from the northeast in the northern regions. Overnight temperatures will range from minus 3° to 2°, with Sofia around 0°. On Friday, northeasterly winds will strengthen, bringing a cold air mass across the country. Atmospheric pressure remains above the monthly average and will rise slightly in the evening.

Cloudy conditions are forecast for many areas, with light snow expected in isolated locations. In eastern Bulgaria, precipitation will begin as rain but transition to snow as temperatures drop. The northeastern regions may see icy conditions before noon. In the Upper Thracian Lowland and along the Southern Black Sea Coast, rainfall will dominate for most of the day, turning partially to snow by evening. Southwestern Bulgaria will remain mostly dry, with more sunshine. Daytime temperatures will range from minus 3° to minus 2° in the northeast, up to 8°-10° in the far southwest, with Sofia around 8°.

The mountains will see substantial cloud cover with light snow in many areas, while southwestern massifs may receive only scattered precipitation. Moderate north-northwest winds will gradually shift to the northeast. Maximum temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach about 3°, dropping to around minus 2° at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea Coast, skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers, turning to snow in the northern sections as colder air arrives. Moderate northeasterly winds will persist. Maximum temperatures will range from 1°-2° in the north to 7° in the south. Sea temperatures will remain between 8° and 10°, with waves around 3 points.

The sun will rise in Sofia at 7:54 a.m. and set at 5:19 p.m., giving a day length of roughly nine hours.

