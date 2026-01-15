Bulgaria Nominates Three Candidates for European Prosecutor Role

Three candidates have been nominated to represent Bulgaria as European Prosecutor: Dimitar Belichev, Mihaela Raydovska, and Plamen Petkov.

The nominations were made by a special commission appointed by Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev and led by Deputy Minister Stoyan Lazarov. The panel reviewed all six applicants during public hearings held yesterday.

Dimitar Belichev currently serves as a European Delegated Prosecutor and works at the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office. Mihaela Raydovska is also a European Delegated Prosecutor and is based at the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. Plamen Petkov works as a prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Following the hearings, the commission concluded that these three candidates best demonstrated the qualifications and experience required for the role. The nominees are listed alphabetically and are not ranked by preference.

Their names will now be submitted to the Minister of Justice, who will forward them to the Council of Ministers for approval. Once endorsed, the applications will be sent to the relevant EU authorities for the final selection. European Prosecutors are appointed by the Council of the EU for a six-year term, with the new term expected to begin at the end of July 2026.