Bulgaria Reports Only Five Corruption Cases in EU Fund Programs Over Three Years

Between 2021 and 2023, only five cases of corruption related to European Union funds were officially reported in Bulgaria, the Court of Auditors announced, with just two individuals penalized for their involvement in the management of these funds.

During the 2021–2027 EU programming period, Bulgaria is managing 13 programs financed with nearly €13 billion (approximately 25.4 billion leva). The presence of corrupt practices threatens the effective implementation of these programs.

The Court of Auditors noted that, despite the existence of a National Strategy for Preventing and Countering Corruption, the organization and oversight of anti-corruption measures at the national level remain insufficient. Employees within relevant departments and beneficiaries of EU funds often avoid reporting abuses due to a lack of protection and trust in institutions, according to a sociological survey commissioned by the audit office.

The audit examined the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures in the management and spending of EU funds from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2023. Nine executive authorities were assessed, including the Council of Ministers and eight ministries: Innovation and Growth, Labor and Social Policy, Environment and Water, Regional Development and Public Works, Transport and Communications, Education and Science, Interior, and Agriculture and Food. These authorities are responsible for managing EU programs under shared management (EFSU).

Corruption has remained a prominent topic in Bulgaria, with numerous media reports highlighting potential mismanagement of EU funds, raising doubts about the effectiveness of existing anti-corruption mechanisms. The audit concluded that current measures show low efficiency and significant gaps at the strategic, operational, and coordination levels.

As of January 2025, Bulgaria lacks a comprehensive strategic document defining long-term goals and activities for preventing and combating corruption, along with clearly assigned responsibilities for implementation and monitoring. This absence limits the ability to evaluate progress, take timely corrective action, and adjust national policy on corruption. The audit warns that these deficiencies contribute to declining public trust in institutions and may lead to negative assessments from international organizations and bodies.