Bulgaria: GERB-SDS Set to Remain Leading Force Unless New Political Contender Emerges

Rumen Hristov, leader of the Union of Democratic Foces (SDS) and deputy chairman of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group, stated on NOVA NEWS that GERB-SDS will remain the leading political force unless a new contender emerges. He argued that in a functioning democracy, citizens must have the freedom to choose how they vote. According to Hristov, the current system of machine or paper voting is adequate, though discussions continue regarding approximately 300 polling stations that currently lack voting machines and whether they can be supplied.

Hristov criticized WCC-DB’s strong push for machine voting and automated counting, suggesting it stems from the party’s expectation that it will not secure the projected 121 MPs. He noted that such results could fuel new protests. The deputy chairman also addressed concerns about potential manipulation, stressing that risks exist with both machine and paper ballots. Highlighting EU practices, he said only about 1% of voters in European countries use machines, while the majority vote on paper.

The politician stressed that all parliamentary groups should have representatives present throughout the election and counting processes, regardless of the voting method. Concluding the discussion, Hristov said that GERB-SDS has mobilized to address voter distrust reflected in sociological surveys. He added that other parties claiming to be the primary political formation have not shown growth, affirming that GERB-SDS will maintain its leading position.

Source: NOVA NEWS