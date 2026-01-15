215 Liters of Alcohol Confiscated in Bulgarian Village Following Police Inspection

Crime | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:31
Bulgaria: 215 Liters of Alcohol Confiscated in Bulgarian Village Following Police Inspection @BTA

Bulgarian authorities seized 215 liters of alcohol from a commercial premises in the village of Malo Konare, Pazardzhik region, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik reported.

The inspection, carried out by local law enforcement teams, targeted a business operated by a 60-year-old resident of Malo Konare. Officers discovered the 215 liters of alcohol stored in containers of various sizes across the site and in storage facilities.

The owner failed to present documentation proving the origin of the alcohol or that excise duties had been paid, according to the police. The seized alcohol has been confiscated, and pre-trial proceedings have been launched under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office.

This incident follows a similar seizure in November 2025, when authorities confiscated an illegal brandy cauldron along with 85 liters of alcohol without excise stamps in the nearby village of Zvunichevo.

