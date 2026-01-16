Bulgaria Boosts Postal Euro Exchange with €25 Million in Extra Funds

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional €25 million in revolving credit for Bulgarian Posts EAD to support the ongoing exchange of levs into euros at post offices. The move aims to address the high demand for currency conversion services, the government press center reported.

During the first week of euro circulation, roughly 30 million levs were exchanged through the Bulgarian Posts network, with further requests for nearly 26 million levs already submitted. Analysis of individual requests, which range between 1,000 and 10,000 levs, indicated that additional financing was necessary to maintain smooth operations and ensure sufficient liquidity for ongoing exchanges.

The financial support is structured as refundable aid and will be reimbursed to the state budget through the Ministry of Transport and Communications by September 30, 2026.