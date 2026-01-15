Bulgaria: Revenu Agency Finds 116 Violations in First 11 Days of Euro Circulation

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has continued monitoring commercial establishments and service providers across Bulgaria following the country’s switch to the euro. By January 11, inspections had been carried out at more than 1,500 locations, uncovering 116 violations.

Anna Mitova, Director of the Communications Directorate at the NRA, noted that penalty orders had been issued for 12 cases, totaling just over €15,500 (approximately 30,400 BGN). “Most violations identified by January 11 are within service sectors such as hairdressing and beauty salons, parking lots, garages, and gyms,” she said.

The NRA has received over 1,300 reports from the public and continues to track compliance in multiple industries. Mitova highlighted that thematic inspections have been a major part of the process, citing that more than 500 beauty salons, 150 parking lots, and over 200 fitness centers have already been reviewed since the start of the year.

Observations indicate that merchants are increasingly handling transactions in euros smoothly, with regular payments and correct change being provided. Mitova emphasized that the NRA’s approach aims to avoid overburdening businesses, applying minimal fines where possible, around €2,556 (roughly 5,000 BGN), while noting that repeated or severe violations can result in penalties up to €102,000 (approximately 200,000 BGN).

She concluded with a warning that authorities hope no merchants will attempt to exploit the euro transition for price manipulation.