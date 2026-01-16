Bulgaria Reports December 2025 Inflation of 0.1%, Annual Rise Hits 5%

Society | January 16, 2026, Friday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Reports December 2025 Inflation of 0.1%, Annual Rise Hits 5%

In December 2025, Bulgaria recorded a monthly inflation rate of 0.1%, while annual inflation reached 5.0%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI). The monthly figure compares December to November 2025, and the annual figure reflects changes from December 2024 to December 2025. The average annual inflation for 2025 stood at 4.6% compared to the 2024 calendar year.

Price movements in December varied across consumer groups. Increases were seen in “Entertainment and culture” (2.2%), “Transport” (0.8%), and “Restaurants and hotels” (0.4%). Slight growth was also recorded in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.3%), education (0.1%), healthcare (0.1%), and household goods (0.1%). In contrast, declines occurred in clothing and footwear (-2.3%), communications (-0.9%), and miscellaneous goods and services (-0.1%). Prices for housing, utilities, and food products remained largely stable.

Among food items, notable monthly increases included ripe onions (2.5%), eggs (2.1%), garlic (1.8%), brandies (1.4%), cabbage (1.3%), pork (1.3%), beer (1.2%), mushrooms (1.1%), chips (1.1%), wines (1.1%), rye bread (0.9%), chocolate products (0.8%), dried spices (0.8%), vinegar (0.7%), and apples (0.7%). Other products such as minced meat, yogurts, low-fat milk, and mineral water rose modestly between 0.4% and 0.6%. Conversely, citrus and southern fruits fell sharply by 9.3%, followed by dairy oils (-2.9%), peppers (-2.4%), pasta (-2.3%), margarine (-2.2%), and rice (-1.9%). Other decreases included poultry (-1.4%), cheese (-1.3%), cottage cheese (-1.1%), and potatoes (-0.9%).

Non-food items also showed mixed trends. Significant price increases were observed in international flights (24.3%), hotel stays in resorts (4.4%), domestic vacation packages (3.6%), and pellets (2.7%). Other rises included taxi services (2.3%), vehicle accessories (1.9%), refrigerators and stoves (1.7%), vacuum cleaners (1.5%), driving courses (1.4%), heating appliances (1.2%), and cleaning products (0.9%). Fuel prices rose slightly: A95N gasoline (+0.5%), diesel (+0.4%), A100N gasoline (+0.4%), and propane-butane (+0.5%).

On the other hand, decreases were noted in shoes (-3.6%), central gas supply (-2.8%), televisions (-2.7%), clothing (-1.7%), cosmetic products (-1.6%), dishwashing detergents (-1.5%), vehicle and bicycle tires (-1.2%), methane for vehicles (-1.2%), personal hygiene products (-1.0%), cinemas and theaters (-0.9%), furniture (-0.6%), floristry (-0.4%), and major household appliances such as washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers (-0.3%). Minor declines were also reported in boilers, home repair materials, and other services.

Medical services recorded moderate increases, with laboratory services up 0.5%, general medical services up 0.3%, and dental services up 0.2%. Medicine prices remained unchanged.

Cumulative inflation over three years (December 2025 vs. December 2022) measured by the CPI was 12.3%, while the five-year cumulative increase (December 2025 vs. December 2020) reached 41.4%.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) showed monthly inflation of 0.1% in December 2025 and annual inflation of 3.5%. The average annual HICP inflation for 2025 was also 3.5%. Price rises under HICP were recorded in transport (+1.3%), restaurants and hotels (+0.6%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+0.4%), entertainment and culture (+0.4%), healthcare (+0.1%), and education (+0.1%). Declines were noted in clothing and footwear (-1.9%), communications (-0.9%), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (-0.1%), while housing, utilities, household goods, and miscellaneous services were unchanged. Cumulative HICP inflation over three and five years was 10.9% and 35.1%, respectively.

The Small Basket Price Index (SCPI), which reflects costs for the lowest-income 20% of households, showed a 0.2% increase in December 2025. Year-to-date inflation for this group reached 5.6%. Within the basket, food prices rose 0.4%, services 0.1%, and non-food goods decreased slightly by 0.1%.

Tags: Bulgaria, inflation, December

