Shocking Serbia-Russia Tests: Dogs Exposed to Sonic Weapons After Belgrade Protests

Serbia’s intelligence agency has reportedly conducted tests on dogs using sound guns in cooperation with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), according to documents obtained by POLITICO. The experiments were carried out shortly after a major anti-government demonstration in Belgrade was disrupted by what protesters described as a paralyzing sonic boom.

The documents indicate that President Aleksandar Vucic’s administration carried out the testing to investigate whether high-decibel devices, known as Long-Range Acoustic Devices (LRADs), could account for the symptoms reported by participants in the protests. The devices, while marketed for long-distance communication, can cause hearing damage, headaches, dizziness, and nausea when used at close range. Authorities have denied using them against demonstrators.

During the March 15, 2025 protest - the largest Serbia has seen in decades - participants reported sudden, extremely loud noises that caused panic. Video footage showed crowds fleeing, while many sought medical attention for nausea, vomiting, and headaches. The government initially rejected claims of sonic weapon use, with Vucic promising an investigation and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic insisting that no illegal means, including sound guns, were employed.

Despite these denials, BIA documents, prepared in conjunction with the Russian FSB, confirm that roughly two weeks after the protest, Serbian and Russian intelligence officers brought a group of dogs to a BIA testing facility to evaluate the acoustic devices’ effects on biological subjects. The dogs, selected for their sensitivity to sound, were exposed to two LRAD models - the LRAD 100X MAG-HS and LRAD 450XL - at distances ranging from 25 to 200 meters. The devices are capable of producing up to 150 decibels, comparable to a jet engine at takeoff.

The testing reportedly proceeded without the necessary approvals from the Serbian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources, which confirmed it had not received any requests for authorization. Human rights lawyer Danilo Ćurčić described the testing as a violation of the Animal Welfare Act, noting that Serbian law prohibits animal experiments for weapons testing and requires prior ethical review. Opposition politician Radomir Lazović called the experiments part of a campaign to cover up sonic weapon use on civilians during the protests.

According to the FSB report on the tests, the dogs showed no signs of discomfort or behavioral changes during or three days after the experiments. Nonetheless, the revelations have drawn criticism from animal welfare advocates and opposition figures, who argue that the experiments reflect deepening cooperation between Serbia and Russia in security operations and raise serious ethical and legal concerns.

This case comes amid the country’s largest protest movement in decades, with tens of thousands of Serbians expressing dissatisfaction with the government, highlighting both the political tension and the controversial nature of Serbia’s collaboration with Russian security services.

