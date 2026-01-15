US Extends License for Sale of Lukoil Assets Abroad, Including Bulgaria

European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats
Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark
Washington has prolonged the validity of a US license allowing negotiations for the sale of foreign assets owned by the Russian oil major Lukoil, extending it until February 28. The previous authorization was due to expire on January 17.
The measure follows sanctions imposed in October last year by US President Donald Trump on Lukoil and Rosneft, part of broader efforts to increase pressure on Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. As a result of those restrictions, Lukoil has been forced to seek buyers for its international portfolio.
The extended license permits activities linked to talks, agreements and preparatory steps for the sale, disposal or transfer of Lukoil International and its overseas assets. This Austria-based subsidiary controls the group’s foreign operations, including key holdings in Bulgaria. However, the authorization remains limited in scope and does not allow any transfer of funds to individuals or accounts located in the Russian Federation.
Further details were published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the US Treasury Department. According to the document, the license covers both Lukoil itself and all entities in which the company directly or indirectly owns at least a 50 percent stake. The updated deadline for permitted transactions has been set for late February.
At the same time, the license contains strict exclusions. It does not allow the unfreezing of blocked property, nor does it permit transactions that could harm US foreign policy interests. Dealings with sanctioned individuals or entities remain prohibited, as do any financial flows back to Russia.
In October 2025, Lukoil was added to sanctions lists by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. This move significantly narrowed the company’s options and prompted an urgent search for buyers for its foreign assets. An initial bid by trading firm Gunvor was rejected after the US Treasury refused to approve the transaction, a decision that was later repeated for several other potential buyers.
In early January 2026, new interest emerged when Chevron and Quantum Energy Partners agreed to jointly pursue the acquisition of Lukoil’s international assets. According to the Financial Times, the two companies intend to divide the portfolio between them. The total value of Lukoil’s foreign holdings is estimated at around 22 billion dollars.
Bulgaria is set to take an active role in oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea, joining forces with international energy companies OMV and NewMed, outgoing Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced
American energy companies Chevron and Quantum Capital Group are reportedly preparing a USD22 billion bid to acquire the sanctioned Russian oil giant Lukoil
The first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States intended for Bulgaria in 2026 has already reached the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis
From today, January 1, 2026, natural gas in Bulgaria becomes 3.3 percent cheaper, with the new price set at 31.15 euros, or approximately 61 leva, per megawatt-hour,
Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal for the price of natural gas in January, setting it at 60.93 BGN per MWh, which equals 31.15 EUR per MWh, excluding charges for access, transmission, excise duties, and VAT.
The upcoming year promises to be decisive for Bulgaria’s energy sector, determining whether the country will secure a strong position within Europe’s evolving energy and industrial framework or remain on the periphery
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence