European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

US Extends License for Sale of Lukoil Assets Abroad, Including Bulgaria
Washington has prolonged the validity of a US license allowing negotiations for the sale of foreign assets owned by the Russian oil major Lukoil, extending it until February 28
Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark. The deployments coincide with growing tensions over US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to take control of the Arctic island, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, citing strategic and resource interests and the perceived involvement of Russia and China.
According to the German Defense Ministry, an Airbus A400M transport aircraft carried a reconnaissance team of 13 personnel to Greenland on Thursday. The mission, set to last until Saturday, aims to explore the framework for potential military contributions to support Denmark, particularly in areas such as maritime surveillance. Norway is sending two military personnel, while Sweden is dispatching several officers. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France is participating in the joint exercise “Operation Arctic Endurance,” sending an initial group of around 15 mountain specialists, with additional forces en route. The UK has also deployed an officer to join the reconnaissance group.
Denmark has increased its military presence in Greenland in response to what it described as “geopolitical tensions,” deploying additional aircraft, vessels, and soldiers in coordination with NATO allies. The Danish Ministry of Defense emphasized that the expansion is intended to reinforce regional security, without directly mentioning the United States.
The timing of the European deployments underscores the strategic significance of Greenland and NATO’s internal strains. Trump has repeatedly signaled his intention to seize Greenland, including by force if necessary, asserting that US control would benefit NATO. These declarations have prompted concern across Europe, with Denmark warning that any attack on Greenland could seriously undermine the alliance.
In Washington, Danish and Greenlandic officials met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance to address the issue. While the talks were described as frank and constructive, a “fundamental disagreement” over Greenland’s governance remains. The parties agreed to form a high-level working group to explore potential paths forward.
European countries are also strengthening diplomatic ties with Greenland. Canada plans to open a consulate in Nuuk in the coming weeks, while France will officially open a consulate on February 6. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand reaffirmed support for Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty, and France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged the US to halt its threats, warning that any attack on a NATO member would be counterproductive to American interests.
The US currently maintains about 150 troops at its Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, and NATO allies have long conducted joint exercises in the Arctic. However, the recent European deployments carry symbolic weight, highlighting solidarity with Denmark and the principle of mutual defense within the alliance.
Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway are all participating in reconnaissance and joint training efforts to ensure preparedness amid unprecedented political and military tension. The situation continues to develop as the US asserts its claims and European allies coordinate to secure Greenland and maintain regional stability.
Three candidates have been nominated to represent Bulgaria as European Prosecutor: Dimitar Belichev, Mihaela Raydovska, and Plamen Petkov.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas made a lighthearted remark to European Parliament leaders, suggesting that the current state of global affairs might make it a “good moment” to start drinking
The European Union has unveiled the details of a 90 billion euro financial package to support Ukraine, with the bulk of the funds earmarked for defense as the conflict with Russia nears its fifth year.
US President Donald Trump has again underlined that Greenland is of critical importance to American national security, insisting that Denmark cannot adequately guarantee the island’s safety and that Washington must play the decisive role.
France is set to open a consulate in Greenland on February 6, a move the French foreign minister described as a clear political message amid renewed international attention on the Danish autonomous territory and repeated remarks by US President Donald Tru
All 90,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest final in Vienna sold out within an hour, organizers confirmed
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence