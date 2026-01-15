European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark. The deployments coincide with growing tensions over US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to take control of the Arctic island, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, citing strategic and resource interests and the perceived involvement of Russia and China.

According to the German Defense Ministry, an Airbus A400M transport aircraft carried a reconnaissance team of 13 personnel to Greenland on Thursday. The mission, set to last until Saturday, aims to explore the framework for potential military contributions to support Denmark, particularly in areas such as maritime surveillance. Norway is sending two military personnel, while Sweden is dispatching several officers. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France is participating in the joint exercise “Operation Arctic Endurance,” sending an initial group of around 15 mountain specialists, with additional forces en route. The UK has also deployed an officer to join the reconnaissance group.

Denmark has increased its military presence in Greenland in response to what it described as “geopolitical tensions,” deploying additional aircraft, vessels, and soldiers in coordination with NATO allies. The Danish Ministry of Defense emphasized that the expansion is intended to reinforce regional security, without directly mentioning the United States.

The timing of the European deployments underscores the strategic significance of Greenland and NATO’s internal strains. Trump has repeatedly signaled his intention to seize Greenland, including by force if necessary, asserting that US control would benefit NATO. These declarations have prompted concern across Europe, with Denmark warning that any attack on Greenland could seriously undermine the alliance.

In Washington, Danish and Greenlandic officials met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance to address the issue. While the talks were described as frank and constructive, a “fundamental disagreement” over Greenland’s governance remains. The parties agreed to form a high-level working group to explore potential paths forward.

European countries are also strengthening diplomatic ties with Greenland. Canada plans to open a consulate in Nuuk in the coming weeks, while France will officially open a consulate on February 6. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand reaffirmed support for Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty, and France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged the US to halt its threats, warning that any attack on a NATO member would be counterproductive to American interests.

The US currently maintains about 150 troops at its Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, and NATO allies have long conducted joint exercises in the Arctic. However, the recent European deployments carry symbolic weight, highlighting solidarity with Denmark and the principle of mutual defense within the alliance.

Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway are all participating in reconnaissance and joint training efforts to ensure preparedness amid unprecedented political and military tension. The situation continues to develop as the US asserts its claims and European allies coordinate to secure Greenland and maintain regional stability.