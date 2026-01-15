Bulgaria Imposes Fines Up to €50,000 for Price Gouging After Euro Launch

Society | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 14:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Imposes Fines Up to €50,000 for Price Gouging After Euro Launch

Two weeks after Bulgaria adopted the euro, tensions in the retail sector are growing as many stores continue to return change in levs rather than euros, despite the legal requirement to do so, according to Bogomil Nikolov from the Active Consumers Association, cited by Bulgarian National Radio. This practice is not only illegal but also slows transactions and undermines the smooth withdrawal of the lev from circulation, effectively turning shops into informal exchange points.

Authorities have warned that attempts at price manipulation or speculative behavior will not be tolerated. Nikolov stressed that the law governing the euro’s introduction explicitly forbids unjustified price hikes until August 8, 2026. Businesses found in violation of these rules can face fines of up to €50,000 (approximately 97,900 BGN). However, ambiguity remains over what constitutes an “unjustified” increase, leaving consumers still vulnerable to inflated or rounded-up prices.

Another concern is the use of the €500 banknote. While legal, it is widely viewed with suspicion across Europe due to its frequent use in the shadow economy. Experts advise avoiding this denomination for retail transactions, as merchants may refuse it or be unable to provide change. Printing of the €500 note has decreased since 2019, reinforcing its limited circulation.

The dual circulation period also raises the risk of counterfeit currency. The 50 Euro note is reportedly the most frequently counterfeited, and authorities recommend using card payments whenever possible to minimize the risk of receiving fake bills or errors in conversion. Consumers are urged to stay vigilant and ensure that all transactions adhere to the new legal requirements as Bulgaria transitions fully to the euro.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, retail, fines

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Reports Only Five Corruption Cases in EU Fund Programs Over Three Years

Between 2021 and 2023, only five cases of corruption related to European Union funds were officially reported in Bulgaria, the Court of Auditors announced, with just two individuals penalized for their involvement in the management of these funds.

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria: GERB-SDS Set to Remain Leading Force Unless New Political Contender Emerges

Rumen Hristov, leader of the Union of Democratic Foces (SDS) and deputy chairman of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group, stated on NOVA NEWS that GERB-SDS will remain the leading political force unless a new contender emerges

Politics | January 16, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Retailers in Bulgaria Under Fire as Euro Adoption Sparks Unjustified Price Surge

With Bulgaria’s recent adoption of the euro, early signs of price manipulation and unfair practices by retailers have emerged. Bogomil Nikolov from the Active Consumers Association highlighted several concerning cases reported by viewers

Society | January 16, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Cuts Student Loan Interest from 7% to 3% to Support Education

Bulgaria’s Parliament has approved changes to the Law on Lending to Students and Doctoral Students, reducing the interest rate on student loans from 7% to 3%

Society » Education | January 16, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reports December 2025 Inflation of 0.1%, Annual Rise Hits 5%

In December 2025, Bulgaria recorded a monthly inflation rate of 0.1%, while annual inflation reached 5.0%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI)

Society | January 16, 2026, Friday // 08:00

Snow and Cold Sweep Parts of Bulgaria on Friday, Northeastern Regions at Risk of Ice

In Bulgaria, cloud cover from the northeast will continue to thicken overnight, while the southwestern half of the country is expected to remain mostly clear with occasional high clouds.

Society » Environment | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 17:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Snow and Cold Sweep Parts of Bulgaria on Friday, Northeastern Regions at Risk of Ice

In Bulgaria, cloud cover from the northeast will continue to thicken overnight, while the southwestern half of the country is expected to remain mostly clear with occasional high clouds.

Society » Environment | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 17:03

Ministry of Interior Strengthens Technical Fleet with New Vehicles Amid Pending SUV Contract

The Ministry of Interior has strengthened its technical fleet with the delivery of 30 new light-duty vehicles, commonly referred to as “banicharki,” intended for the maintenance and servicing of siren systems across regional and municipal structures

Society | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 15:01

Bulgaria: Consumer Protection Commission Reports Surge in Complaints After Euro Adoption

Just two weeks after Bulgaria officially adopted the euro, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) is handling an unprecedented volume of consumer reports.

Society | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 08:41

Sunny Thursday Ahead with Gusty Winds Across Bulgaria

On Thursday, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, though clouds are expected to increase from the northeast as the day progresses, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Society » Environment | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Considers Soft Drink Tax in Bold Move Against Childhood Obesity

Health experts in Bulgaria are advocating for the introduction of a tax on sweetened soft drinks as part of a broader effort to curb non-communicable diseases.

Society » Health | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Unveils First 2026 Postage Stamp Celebrating Eurozone Membership

Bulgaria officially marked a symbolic milestone today with the validation of its first postage stamp for 2026, titled “Bulgaria in the Eurozone”.

Society | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 15:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria