EU’s Kaja Kallas Jokes World Events Are a 'Good Moment' to Start Drinking

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas made a lighthearted remark to European Parliament leaders, suggesting that the current state of global affairs might make it a “good moment” to start drinking. She shared the comment privately during a meeting of the Parliament’s Conference of Presidents, a gathering of MEP group leaders, as part of new year greetings. According to attendees, Kallas, who normally does not drink much, referenced the increasingly challenging international landscape.

Her quip came amid a period of intense geopolitical activity for the EU, coinciding with talks between Greenland and Danish foreign ministers and U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, over former President Donald Trump’s threats regarding Greenland. Other pressing global crises, including the unrest in Iran, the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the U.S. operations in Venezuela, have heightened the bloc’s diplomatic challenges.

Kallas, who coordinates EU foreign policy on behalf of the 27 member states and the European Commission, has recently indicated a readiness to propose new sanctions against Iran in response to the government’s crackdown on protesters, which has reportedly resulted in hundreds of deaths. Her spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment on the remark.