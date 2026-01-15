EU’s Kaja Kallas Jokes World Events Are a 'Good Moment' to Start Drinking

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria: EU’s Kaja Kallas Jokes World Events Are a 'Good Moment' to Start Drinking

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas made a lighthearted remark to European Parliament leaders, suggesting that the current state of global affairs might make it a “good moment” to start drinking. She shared the comment privately during a meeting of the Parliament’s Conference of Presidents, a gathering of MEP group leaders, as part of new year greetings. According to attendees, Kallas, who normally does not drink much, referenced the increasingly challenging international landscape.

Her quip came amid a period of intense geopolitical activity for the EU, coinciding with talks between Greenland and Danish foreign ministers and U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, over former President Donald Trump’s threats regarding Greenland. Other pressing global crises, including the unrest in Iran, the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the U.S. operations in Venezuela, have heightened the bloc’s diplomatic challenges.

Kallas, who coordinates EU foreign policy on behalf of the 27 member states and the European Commission, has recently indicated a readiness to propose new sanctions against Iran in response to the government’s crackdown on protesters, which has reportedly resulted in hundreds of deaths. Her spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment on the remark.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: eu. kallas, drinking, Greenland

Related Articles:

European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:45

Trump Insists Greenland is Vital for US Security as Talks With Denmark End in Stalemate

US President Donald Trump has again underlined that Greenland is of critical importance to American national security, insisting that Denmark cannot adequately guarantee the island’s safety and that Washington must play the decisive role.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 10:08

France Opens Greenland Consulate Amid Trump’s Takeover Threats

France is set to open a consulate in Greenland on February 6, a move the French foreign minister described as a clear political message amid renewed international attention on the Danish autonomous territory and repeated remarks by US President Donald Tru

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 15:33

EU Seeks Deal to Defuse Trump’s Greenland Ambitions and Protect NATO

European governments are urgently searching for a compromise over Greenland that would allow U.S. President Donald Trump to present a political win at home, without triggering a crisis that could unravel NATO and the broader European security architecture

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 09:03

Europe Pushes Back as Trump Signals Desire to Control Greenland

Greenland’s government has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about acquiring the Arctic island, saying it “cannot under any circumstances accept” any attempt by Washington to take control.

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:21

Trump's Greenland Gambit Could Trigger the Next Nuclear Arms Race

Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring Greenland has evolved from what many dismissed as an eccentric fixation into a genuine geopolitical crisis that threatens to fundamentally reshape transatlantic relations and global security architecture

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 13:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria Nominates Three Candidates for European Prosecutor Role

Three candidates have been nominated to represent Bulgaria as European Prosecutor: Dimitar Belichev, Mihaela Raydovska, and Plamen Petkov.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:10

European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:45

EU Unveils €90 Billion Support Loan to Strengthen Ukraine’s Defense and Budget

The European Union has unveiled the details of a 90 billion euro financial package to support Ukraine, with the bulk of the funds earmarked for defense as the conflict with Russia nears its fifth year.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:45

Trump Insists Greenland is Vital for US Security as Talks With Denmark End in Stalemate

US President Donald Trump has again underlined that Greenland is of critical importance to American national security, insisting that Denmark cannot adequately guarantee the island’s safety and that Washington must play the decisive role.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 10:08

France Opens Greenland Consulate Amid Trump’s Takeover Threats

France is set to open a consulate in Greenland on February 6, a move the French foreign minister described as a clear political message amid renewed international attention on the Danish autonomous territory and repeated remarks by US President Donald Tru

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 15:33

Eurovision 2026 Fever: All 90,000 Vienna Tickets Gone, Bulgaria Back on Stage

All 90,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest final in Vienna sold out within an hour, organizers confirmed

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 14:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria