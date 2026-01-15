Bulgarian Party Pushes to Restore Full Presidential Powers in Caretaker Government Debate

The parliamentary group "Greatness" launched today’s plenary session with a direct critique of the current constitutional rules governing caretaker governments. Speaking from the rostrum, Juliana Mateeva called for a full “return to normality,” a phrase the party uses to demand that the president regain unrestricted authority to appoint a caretaker prime minister and cabinet ministers.

At the center of the debate is the so-called “house book,” a list of key officials, including the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, from whom the president is currently required to select a caretaker prime minister under the latest constitutional amendments. "Greatness" argues that these restrictions represent an unnecessary reduction of presidential powers and insists on restoring the previous legal framework. Mateeva described the move as a step toward normalcy, emphasizing the need to reinstate the head of state’s full authority in times of parliamentary deadlock.

Analysts interpret "Greatness’s" initiative as both a strategic alignment with the presidential institution and an effort to challenge the legitimacy of constitutional reforms passed by the previous parliamentary majority. Critics, however, warn that reverting to the old system could concentrate power in the presidency, potentially triggering frequent elections and undermining parliamentary oversight.

Amid these constitutional debates, the parliament also addressed a socially focused measure: proposed amendments to the Law on Lending to Students and Doctoral Students. The changes, which include lowering interest rates on student loans, are framed as support for young Bulgarians pursuing higher education. Yet economists caution that the reform could strain the state budget or prompt banks to tighten lending conditions, raising questions about its broader financial impact.