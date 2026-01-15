Venezuela’s Oil Revenues Flow to US-Controlled Accounts as Interim Government Takes Charge

World | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:15
Bulgaria: Venezuela’s Oil Revenues Flow to US-Controlled Accounts as Interim Government Takes Charge

The United States has completed its first sale of Venezuelan oil under the Donald Trump administration, with the transaction valued at USD 500 million (around BGN 1.1 billion / €460 million), according to a report by Semafor. The sale comes shortly after the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3. Following Maduro’s arrest, Trump declared that the US would take control of Venezuela’s oil reserves and mobilize American companies to invest billions in rebuilding the country’s dilapidated oil infrastructure.

On January 9, Trump signed an executive order outlining how revenues from Venezuelan oil sales would be protected from US court claims or creditor actions, ensuring the funds remain in accounts controlled by the US government. Semafor reported that the primary account for these proceeds is in Qatar. White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers described the oil deal as “historic,” emphasizing its benefits for both American and Venezuelan citizens. Energy Secretary Chris Wright added that future oil sales are expected in the coming days and weeks, with the US overseeing the process.

Venezuela holds an estimated 303 billion barrels of crude oil, representing roughly a fifth of global reserves, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Trump has emphasized that major US oil companies will invest heavily to restore Venezuela’s oil sector, aiming to generate revenue and stabilize production.

In parallel with the economic measures, Trump spoke on the phone with Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, calling the discussion “long and productive.” Rodriguez, who assumed leadership after Maduro’s capture, described the call as conducted “within a framework of mutual respect,” noting that the two leaders discussed a bilateral agenda benefiting both nations, including oil, trade, minerals, and national security. On social media, Trump praised Rodriguez as a “terrific person” and said the partnership would make Venezuelagreat and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before.

Rodriguez’s interim government is navigating a delicate balance, seeking to maintain cordial relations with the US while managing Maduro loyalists still present in the security and intelligence apparatus. In her first press conference since taking power, she announced a new era of greater tolerance toward political opponents and continued the release of political prisoners, both Venezuelan and foreign, a process she credited to Maduro’s previous actions. Meanwhile, Maduro, now detained in the US, urged citizens to “trust Delcy and her team,” according to a message delivered by his son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra.

The Trump administration’s strategy appears focused on stabilizing Venezuela’s oil industry while asserting US oversight during the transition period, positioning both countries for a closely managed economic and political partnership.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Venezuela, Trump, US, oil

Related Articles:

US Extends License for Sale of Lukoil Assets Abroad, Including Bulgaria

Washington has prolonged the validity of a US license allowing negotiations for the sale of foreign assets owned by the Russian oil major Lukoil, extending it until February 28

Business » Energy | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 15:15

European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:45

Trump Says Zelensky Slowing Peace Talks While Putin Ready to Deal

US President Donald Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin, is slowing progress toward a potential peace deal

World » Ukraine | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:17

Trump Says Iran Has Halted Protester Killings as Tehran Denies Plans for Executions

US President Donald Trump said he had received assurances that Iranian authorities have stopped killing protesters and will not proceed with planned executions, suggesting a possible easing of tensions after days of heightened rhetoric

World | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 10:26

Trump Insists Greenland is Vital for US Security as Talks With Denmark End in Stalemate

US President Donald Trump has again underlined that Greenland is of critical importance to American national security, insisting that Denmark cannot adequately guarantee the island’s safety and that Washington must play the decisive role.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 10:08

US Halts Immigrant Visa Processing for Citizens of 75 Countries, North Macedonia Among Those Affected

The United States has moved to suspend the processing of immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries as part of a tougher approach toward applicants considered likely to place a burden on public finances

World » Southeast Europe | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 09:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria Nominates Three Candidates for European Prosecutor Role

Three candidates have been nominated to represent Bulgaria as European Prosecutor: Dimitar Belichev, Mihaela Raydovska, and Plamen Petkov.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:10

Shocking Serbia-Russia Tests: Dogs Exposed to Sonic Weapons After Belgrade Protests

Serbia’s intelligence agency has reportedly conducted tests on dogs using sound guns in cooperation with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), according to documents obtained by POLITICO

World » Southeast Europe | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 15:25

EU’s Kaja Kallas Jokes World Events Are a 'Good Moment' to Start Drinking

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas made a lighthearted remark to European Parliament leaders, suggesting that the current state of global affairs might make it a “good moment” to start drinking

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 13:00

European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:45

EU Unveils €90 Billion Support Loan to Strengthen Ukraine’s Defense and Budget

The European Union has unveiled the details of a 90 billion euro financial package to support Ukraine, with the bulk of the funds earmarked for defense as the conflict with Russia nears its fifth year.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:45

Trump Says Zelensky Slowing Peace Talks While Putin Ready to Deal

US President Donald Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin, is slowing progress toward a potential peace deal

World » Ukraine | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria