President Hands Third Mandate to Alliance for Rights and Freedoms Amid Bulgaria’s Political Deadlock

On Friday, January 16, at 10:00 AM, in accordance with the Constitution, President Rumen Radev will hand the third exploratory mandate for forming a government to the parliamentary group of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), instructing them to nominate a candidate for prime minister, the presidential press service announced. This follows the refusal of the first two mandates by GERB and “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) to attempt forming a government within the 51st parliament.

According to the Constitution, the third mandate is granted to a parliamentary group personally selected by the president. Radev’s choice of APS, also known as DPS-Dogan, is noteworthy because the group has positioned itself as an opponent of Delyan Peevski’s New Beginning. APS had previously partnered in the coalition of GERB, BSP, and “There Is Such a People” (TISP) at the start of the now-resigned Zhelyazkov cabinet, acting as a “sanitary cordon” around Peevski, who is sanctioned by the US and the UK for corruption. Despite this, APS became increasingly isolated while Peevski’s faction secured parliamentary support and ultimately refused backing for the Zhelyazkov government.

After Peevski assumed control of the DPS brand, the Doganists announced that they would participate in future elections under the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms name and recently filed documents for court registration. This sets the stage for direct clashes with Peevski in so-called mixed districts. Unlike Peevski, who views Radev as a pre-election rival, APS has shown sympathy for the president. During consultations preceding the mandates, APS publicly declared support for a fully electronic, machine-based voting system - a position Radev has also consistently endorsed.

However, sociological surveys indicate that APS currently lacks the electoral support needed to enter parliament. Observers suggest that Radev’s decision to hand the third mandate to APS could be interpreted as a political signal of his support for the Doganist faction, in addition to following constitutional procedure.

If (When) APS fails to form a cabinet after receiving the third mandate, the president is constitutionally obliged to appoint a caretaker government, following consultations with parliamentary groups and the proposed caretaker prime minister, and schedule new elections to be held within two months. This step underscores the ongoing political deadlock in Bulgaria, as the 51st National Assembly has yet to produce a viable coalition capable of forming a stable government.