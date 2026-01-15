EU Unveils €90 Billion Support Loan to Strengthen Ukraine’s Defense and Budget

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:45
Bulgaria: EU Unveils €90 Billion Support Loan to Strengthen Ukraine’s Defense and Budget

The European Union has unveiled the details of a 90 billion euro financial package to support Ukraine, with the bulk of the funds earmarked for defense as the conflict with Russia nears its fifth year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the breakdown during a press conference in Brussels on January 14, revealing that 60 billion euros will be allocated for military purposes, while the remaining 30 billion euros is intended to support Ukraine’s state budget.

The funds stem from a decision made at a December summit in Brussels, where EU countries agreed to jointly raise 90 billion euros in debt to lend to Kyiv. An earlier plan to fund Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, dubbed the “reparations loan,” collapsed at the last minute. Without additional assistance, Ukraine was projected to run out of cash by mid-2026.

We all want peace for Ukraine, and for that, Ukraine must be in a position of strength,” von der Leyen said. The proposed “Ukraine Support Loan” must now be approved by the European Parliament and the Council before implementation. According to EU calculations, the package will cover roughly two-thirds of Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026–2027, with Kyiv requiring 52 billion euros for budgetary support and 83 billion euros for defense in that period.

The loan is structured so that Ukraine will not have to repay the EU, except in the unlikely event that Russia provides reparations following the war. Von der Leyen stressed that military procurement would prioritize European-made equipment, though funds could be redirected if the required gear is unavailable. The move is also intended to strengthen Europe’s defense industrial base and foster closer integration across member states’ military production capabilities.

However, Ukraine has emphasized that certain American-made systems, such as the Patriot air defense batteries and PAC-3 interceptors, are irreplaceable for defending against Russian ballistic missiles, which have caused significant damage to the country’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks.

On the budgetary side, the EU has tied support to Ukraine’s commitment to democratic governance, the rule of law, and anti-corruption measures. Von der Leyen said, “The budget support is designed to help Ukraine advance its reforms and modernize the country.

While the reparations loan plan failed in December, von der Leyen confirmed it remains under consideration and that frozen Russian assets, totaling around 300 billion US dollars globally, most of which are held in Belgium, could potentially be used to repay the EU support loan in the future. The package represents the EU’s largest coordinated financial assistance effort to Ukraine since the start of the war.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Ukraine, loan

Related Articles:

Trump Says Zelensky Slowing Peace Talks While Putin Ready to Deal

US President Donald Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin, is slowing progress toward a potential peace deal

World » Ukraine | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:17

MP Sparks Outrage: Bulgaria Should Annex Southern Bessarabia from Ukraine

The new political season in Bulgaria began with a striking and controversial proposal from the leader of the pro-Russian anti-EU party "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov.

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:54

Ukraine: Tymoshenko, Veteran Opposition Leader, Faces Corruption Allegations

Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities have reportedly served Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction, with a notice of suspicion, according to sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda

World » Ukraine | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 11:31

EU Eyes Special Representative for Talks with Russia Amid Fear of U.S. Deal

European governments are pressing the European Union leadership to appoint a dedicated representative to lead negotiations with Russia aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 11:01

Bulgaria Among Main EU Hosts for Over 4 Million Ukrainians under Temporary Protection

As of November 30, 2025, over 4.3 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine were under temporary protection across the European Union, according to Eurostat

Society | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 14:20

Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Deal

Bulgarian grain producers are preparing to join Europe-wide protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which is scheduled to be officially signed on January 17

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria Nominates Three Candidates for European Prosecutor Role

Three candidates have been nominated to represent Bulgaria as European Prosecutor: Dimitar Belichev, Mihaela Raydovska, and Plamen Petkov.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:10

EU’s Kaja Kallas Jokes World Events Are a 'Good Moment' to Start Drinking

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas made a lighthearted remark to European Parliament leaders, suggesting that the current state of global affairs might make it a “good moment” to start drinking

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 13:00

European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

Military personnel from several European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway, began arriving in Greenland this week, following an invitation from Denmark

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:45

Trump Insists Greenland is Vital for US Security as Talks With Denmark End in Stalemate

US President Donald Trump has again underlined that Greenland is of critical importance to American national security, insisting that Denmark cannot adequately guarantee the island’s safety and that Washington must play the decisive role.

World » EU | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 10:08

France Opens Greenland Consulate Amid Trump’s Takeover Threats

France is set to open a consulate in Greenland on February 6, a move the French foreign minister described as a clear political message amid renewed international attention on the Danish autonomous territory and repeated remarks by US President Donald Tru

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 15:33

Eurovision 2026 Fever: All 90,000 Vienna Tickets Gone, Bulgaria Back on Stage

All 90,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest final in Vienna sold out within an hour, organizers confirmed

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 14:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria