Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Urges Country to Support Iranian People Against Tehran

The democratic world must take a clear stand with the Iranian people in the face of Tehran’s crackdown, Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi-Sfari, told BGNES. Speaking on the ongoing unrest in Iran, Sfari emphasized that the international community cannot remain passive in the face of the regime’s brutal repression of protesters.

“We must decide whether we will stand on their side or turn a blind eye to the atrocities of the regime in Tehran,” the ambassador said, highlighting the severity of the situation on the ground.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that the government maintains full control over the country and assured that “today and tomorrow there will be no executions.” Despite these claims, conservative estimates place the death toll from the demonstrations at at least 2,000 people.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he had been informed by “very important sources on the other side” that the killing of protesters has ceased and that planned executions would not go forward. While Trump did not provide additional details on the sources or verification of the information, his remarks echoed growing international concern over human rights abuses in Iran.