Trump Says Zelensky Slowing Peace Talks While Putin Ready to Deal

US President Donald Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin, is slowing progress toward a potential peace deal. Speaking in an interview with Reuters on January 14, Trump said he believes Putin is ready to reach an agreement to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while Zelensky has been more cautious.

“I think he [Putin] is ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal,” Trump stated. When asked why US-led talks have so far failed to resolve the conflict, he directly cited Zelensky as the reason. Trump did not rule out meeting the Ukrainian president at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding, “I would – if he's there. I'm going to be there.”

Trump’s comments come as his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, prepare to travel to Moscow for discussions with Putin. He indicated that the United States may still provide security guarantees to Ukraine if a deal can be reached, saying, “If we can get something done, we'd help. They're losing 30,000 soldiers a month between them and Russia. Now, Europe is going to help us with that.”

Ukraine has already accepted several US-backed peace proposals, whereas Russia has rejected all and continues to wage war. Zelensky has been advancing a comprehensive plan: on December 26, he said a 20-point peace plan was 90% complete and described a recent meeting with Trump on December 28 in Florida as productive, aimed at finalizing details to achieve 100% readiness. On January 12, Zelensky instructed Ukraine’s negotiating team to finalize a security guarantees document with the US for high-level review.

Kyiv has shown flexibility in negotiations, including a temporary halt to NATO membership if strong security assurances are granted and withdrawing troops from potential free economic zones to accommodate Russian demands in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky described a framework that could include demilitarized or free economic zones to satisfy both sides, while Russia continues to maintain maximalist positions.

Tensions rose following an allegation that Ukraine attempted a drone attack on Putin’s residence after Zelensky’s December 28 visit to the US. The Kremlin said it would strengthen its negotiating stance, while Trump initially expressed anger but later questioned the claim after reviewing additional information. US intelligence confirmed that Ukraine had not carried out the attack, supporting Kyiv’s immediate denial.

Russia has repeatedly refused ceasefires, rejecting a Christmas truce on December 16 and asserting that it will not end hostilities without a “comprehensive peace agreement,” according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Despite international efforts, Moscow has intensified drone and missile attacks. Between January 8 and 9, Russian strikes targeted Kyiv and surrounding suburbs, killing at least four people and injuring 25. The attacks disrupted electricity and heating for hundreds of thousands, with Kyiv suburbs including Bucha, Hostomel, and Irpin left without power or running water. Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said Russia is “going all in” to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported on January 12 that 2025 was the deadliest year for civilians since the Russian invasion began in 2022. These developments underscore the ongoing humanitarian and strategic challenges facing Ukraine even as peace talks continue under US mediation.